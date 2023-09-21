Meatball lasagna cups recipe from the Baker Mama

Also known as the Baker Mama, Dallas cookbook author Maegan Brown has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. Her new cookbook is called "Brilliant Bites." It's filled with inventive ideas for entertaining and ways to impress your guests.

Meatball Lasagna Cups

These lasagna cups make for an amazing appetizer or just a fun way to serve lasagna for dinner! Classic lasagna ingredients—tomato sauce, three cheeses, meatballs, and lasagna noodles—come together in a fun, tasty, and convenient little package.

9 wavy lasagna noodles

2 tablespoons olive oil Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

1/4 cup (25 g) shredded Parmesan

1 cup (245 g) whole-milk ricotta

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan, plus more for garnishing

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt Pinch of ground black pepper

1/4 cup (60 ml) pizza sauce

3/4 cup (85 g) shredded mozzarella

24 mini frozen baked meatballs (or 6 regular frozen baked meatballs, slightly defrosted and cut into quarters)

2 tablespoons chiffonade-cut or chopped fresh basil, for garnishing (optional)

Note: These bites can be prepped a day in advance through step 5 to the point of baking. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator, then bake, garnish, and serve per steps 6 and 7.

Cook the lasagna noodles to al dente according to the package directions. Drain and lay the noodles in a single layer on a baking sheet to cool. Working with one cooked lasagna noodle at a time, brush all over with the olive oil to keep the pasta from drying out.

Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190°C; gas mark 5). Line 12 cups of a mini muffin pan with baking cups and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

To make the bottoms of the lasagna bites, use a 2-inch (5 cm) round biscuit or cookie cutter to cut 4 circles each from 3 of the lasagna noodles until you have 12 lasagna rounds. Place a round in the bottom of each lined muffin cup. Sprinkle the top of each lasagna round with 1 teaspoon of the shredded Parmesan.

Slice each of the remaining 6 lasagna noodles lengthwise into 3 equal-size strips that measure about 3/4 inch (2 cm) wide. Discard the middle strip or use it for something else; you only want to use the wavy strips. Cut each of the wavy strips in half crosswise so that you have 12 strips measuring about 6 x 3/4 inch (15 x 2 cm). Take one strip at a time and form it into a circle so that the ends just meet. Place the circle, wavy side up, into a muffin cup on top of the shredded Parmesan so that it creates a circle to fill.

In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta, grated Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Scoop 1 tablespoon of the ricotta mixture into each of the lasagna noodle cups, then scoop 1 teaspoon of pizza sauce on top and finish each with 1 tablespoon mozzarella and 2 mini meatballs. Spray or brush around the edges of each lasagna cup with some cooking spray.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for about 25 minutes, or until the cheese melts and starts to turn golden brown on top.

Let the lasagna cups set in the pan for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with more grated Parmesan and sliced basil (if using).

Link: thebakermama.com