Lockhart Smokehouse Blue Cheese Slaw

Purple and green cabbage head, sliced (or buy the bag)

1 tsp of mustard powder

2 cups of mayo

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Diced jalapeno, no seeds, to taste

Blue cheese crumbles, to taste

Pour cabbage in a bowl, either chopped, bagged or both.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard powder, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Pour mayonnaise dressing over the chopped vegetables and toss to moisten well.

Add jalapenos and crumbled blue cheese and toss with vegetables.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour or more to allow the flavors to meld.

Serve cold or at room temperature.

