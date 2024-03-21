Korean glass noodle stir fry recipe from 'Two Plaid Aprons'

Chef Mei Liu and Kyong Han from "Two Plaid Aprons" stop by the Good Day kitchen to make a popular Korean noodle dish.

Japchae is made with bouncy sweet potato noodles and loaded with veggies and egg.

Japchae (Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry)

Ingredients

For the japchae:

12 ounces sweet potato glass noodles

16 ounces beef or pork cut into strips (cuts like flank, skirt, ribeye are great; you can use pork instead too)

2 large egg beaten

1 large carrot peeled and julienned

1 medium yellow onion thinly sliced

3 mushrooms thinly sliced (any mushrooms of your choice)

2 cups baby spinach packed

2 stalks green onion cut into 1 inch pieces

oil for cooking

Toasted sesame seed (optional for garnish)

Salt and black pepper as needed

For the japchae sauce:

7 tablespoons soy sauce light sodium

3 tablespoons honey (or use more brown sugar)

2 tablespoons brown sugar (light or dark)

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

Instructions

Make the japchae sauce: Mix together all the ingredients for the sauce and set aside.

Cook the japchae (sweet potato) noodles: In a large pot of boiling water, add the japchae noodles and boil until the noodles are cooked through, about 10-15 minutes depending on the brand. Stir occasionally to prevent the noodles from sticking.

Once the sweet potato noodles are cooked, drain it immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water until completely cooled. Drain the noodles well and set aside.

Optional: Use a pair of kitchen sheers to cut the japchae noodles into shorter pieces for easier of eating.

Make the egg crepe: In a large nonstick pan over medium heat, add a small amount of oil. When the oil is hot, pour in the beaten eggs. Tilt the pan to spread the egg into a thin layer and cook until the egg crepe is set on the bottom. Flip the egg crepe and cook the other side briefly. Remove from pan and let it cool until comfortable to handle.

Once the egg crepe has cooled, fold it in half and cut the egg crepe into thin strips. Set aside until needed.

Cook the beef (or pork): In the same pan over medium high heat, add a small amount of oil. When the oil is hot, add the beef and lightly season with some salt and pepper. Sear the beef until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

For the vegetables: In the same pan over medium heat, add a small amount of oil. Sauté the vegetable according to their heartiness*. Between each addition, season the vegetables lightly with salt and black pepper. Cook the vegetables just until they become tender. Then, remove from pan and set aside.

*For example: Add the carrots first and sauté for 15 to 30 seconds . Then add the onions and green onion bottoms, followed by mushrooms, then spinach, and lastly the green onion tops.*

Assemble the japchae: In the same large pan or a stir fry pan over medium heat, add the prepared japchae sauce. Stir the sauce occasionally until the sugar is completely dissolved and the sauce is starting to bubble. Turn the heat to low .* You can also place all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl for easier tossing.*

To the sauce, add the japchae noodles and mix until the noodles are evenly coated. Then, add the rest of the prepared ingredients (vegetables, beef or pork, and egg strips). Toss until everything is evenly combined and remove from heat.

Serve: Portion the japchae or serve it family-style with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Japchae can be enjoyed hot, warm, room temperature, or slightly chilled.

Notes

Please refer to the post above for step-by-step photo references, tips, and FAQs!

Feel free to omit, substitute, and add vegetables to this recipe. Japchae is very customizable and will taste just as good!

LINK: twoplaidaprons.com