Recipes for king cake-inspired coffee drinks
DALLAS - Mardi Gras is just over a week away. But you don't have to wait until Fat Tuesday to get into the spirit.
The folks at PJ's Coffee in Grand Prairie shared the recipes for several king cake-inspired coffee drinks.
King Cake Latte
PJ’s full-bodied espresso dolce meets frothed milk & is sweetened with classic king cake flavors of cinnamon and vanilla; garnished with a spiral of fresh whipped cream and a dash of purple sprinkles.
- Milk of choice, 7 oz
- Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps
- Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump
- Espresso, 2 oz
- Whipped cream, spiral
- Purple sprinkles, 1/4 tsp
King Cake Cold Brew Shaken Espresso
NEW this year, revel in carnival time with the jubilant flavors of king cake – cinnamon and vanilla cold brew espresso, shaken into a Fat Tuesday frenzy and topped with a cascading layer of chilled cream.
- Ed concentrate, 3oz
- Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps
- Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump
- Ice, full cup
- Half & half, 1 oz
Pour all ingredients from the pint glass into the shaker. Place the pint glass upside down inside of the shaker, press together, and shake for 5 seconds. Pour mixture into a cup and add half & half.
King Cake Velvet Ice Cold Brew
Sweetened cinnamon and vanilla cold brew coffee blended with your milk of choice and ice, creating a smooth & frozen sipper; topped with a swirl of fresh whipped cream and a dash of festive purple sprinkles.
- Concentrate, 2 oz
- Milk of choice, 2 oz
- Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps
- Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump
- Ghirardelli white frappe powder, 2 tbsp scoop
- Ice, full cup
- Whipped cream, spiral
- Purple sprinkles, 1/4 tsp
Pour blended beverage into a plastic cup and top with garnishments.
LINK: www.pjscoffee.com