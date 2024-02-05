Recipes for king cake-inspired coffee drinks

Mardi Gras is just over a week away. But you don't have to wait until Fat Tuesday to get into the spirit.

The folks at PJ's Coffee in Grand Prairie shared the recipes for several king cake-inspired coffee drinks.

King Cake Latte

PJ’s full-bodied espresso dolce meets frothed milk & is sweetened with classic king cake flavors of cinnamon and vanilla; garnished with a spiral of fresh whipped cream and a dash of purple sprinkles.

Milk of choice, 7 oz

Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps

Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump

Espresso, 2 oz

Whipped cream, spiral

Purple sprinkles, 1/4 tsp

King Cake Cold Brew Shaken Espresso

NEW this year, revel in carnival time with the jubilant flavors of king cake – cinnamon and vanilla cold brew espresso, shaken into a Fat Tuesday frenzy and topped with a cascading layer of chilled cream.

Ed concentrate, 3oz

Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps

Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump

Ice, full cup

Half & half, 1 oz

Pour all ingredients from the pint glass into the shaker. Place the pint glass upside down inside of the shaker, press together, and shake for 5 seconds. Pour mixture into a cup and add half & half.

King Cake Velvet Ice Cold Brew

Sweetened cinnamon and vanilla cold brew coffee blended with your milk of choice and ice, creating a smooth & frozen sipper; topped with a swirl of fresh whipped cream and a dash of festive purple sprinkles.

Concentrate, 2 oz

Milk of choice, 2 oz

Vanilla syrup, 2 pumps

Cinnamon syrup, 1 pump

Ghirardelli white frappe powder, 2 tbsp scoop

Ice, full cup

Whipped cream, spiral

Purple sprinkles, 1/4 tsp

Pour blended beverage into a plastic cup and top with garnishments.

LINK: www.pjscoffee.com