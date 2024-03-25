Hot honey dressing from Sweetgreen
DALLAS - Chad Brauze, the head of culinary for Sweetgreen, stops by the Good Day kitchen to make hot honey chicken.
The dish was first introduced on the menu a few years ago. The popular dressing is a twist on the tangy classic dressing with apple cider vinegar and a signature umami seasoning.
Hot Honey Dressing
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1 pinch pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon caressed red pepper
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2.5 tablespoons water
- 1/4 cup olive oil
Combine all ingredients except for the avocado oil in a blender or food processor.
With the motor running on low speed, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until well combined, about 1 minute.
Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.
LINK: www.sweetgreen.com