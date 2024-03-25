Hot honey dressing from Sweetgreen

Chad Brauze, the head of culinary for Sweetgreen, stops by the Good Day kitchen to make hot honey chicken.

The dish was first introduced on the menu a few years ago. The popular dressing is a twist on the tangy classic dressing with apple cider vinegar and a signature umami seasoning.

Hot Honey Dressing

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 pinch pepper

1/2 teaspoon caressed red pepper

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2.5 tablespoons water

1/4 cup olive oil

Combine all ingredients except for the avocado oil in a blender or food processor.

With the motor running on low speed, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until well combined, about 1 minute.

Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.

