Hot honey dressing from Sweetgreen

By
Published  March 25, 2024 10:07am CDT
Hot Honey Chicken

Sweetgreen's Chad Brauze visits the Good Day kitchen to cook up hot honey chicken, a twist on his classic.

DALLAS - Chad Brauze, the head of culinary for Sweetgreen, stops by the Good Day kitchen to make hot honey chicken. 

The dish was first introduced on the menu a few years ago. The popular dressing is a twist on the tangy classic dressing with apple cider vinegar and a signature umami seasoning.

Hot Honey Dressing

  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1 pinch pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon caressed red pepper
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2.5 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 cup olive oil

Combine all ingredients except for the avocado oil in a blender or food processor. 

With the motor running on low speed, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until well combined, about 1 minute. 

Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.

LINK: www.sweetgreen.com