Holiday cookie recipe from Ranch to Table's Elizabeth Poett

Elizabeth Poett is known to many for her Ranch to Table show. Now she has a new cookbook. She joined Good Day to share one of the recipes for a holiday cookie.

Molasses Lace Cookies with White Chocolate

ACTIVE TIME: 35 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 2 hours, including cooling

MAKES: 12 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

11/2 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for shaping

1/4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon molasses

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup (51/2 ounces) white chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over low heat, then turn off the heat. Add the oats, sugar, flour, milk, molasses, vanilla, and salt to the saucepan. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until everything is well mixed and the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two sheet pans with aluminum foil.

Use two teaspoons to drop teaspoon-size dollops of the cookie dough onto the sheet pans, leaving about 2 inches between each dollop. You’ll have about 24 cookies. Use the back of a teaspoon dipped in flour to press each cookie down to flatten it slightly.

Bake the cookies for 5 to 7 minutes, until bubbly in the center and golden around the edges.

Let the cookies cool on the sheet pans for 15 minutes, then carefully peel the foil away from each cookie. (Do not try to peel the cookies off the foil!)

Melt the white chocolate in a double boiler (or a large heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water) over medium heat, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula, then remove it from the heat.

Use a butter knife to cover the bottom of one cookie with a generous layer of white chocolate. Press the bottom of a second cookie onto the chocolate layer to form a sandwich. Set the sandwich cookie on a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining cookies and chocolate. Let the chocolate in the sandwich cookies come to room temperature and solidify before serving. Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to a week.

From The Ranch Table by Elizabeth Poett. Copyright © 2023 by Elizabeth Poett. Reprinted by permission of Magnolia Publications/William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

LINK: theranchtable.com/pages/elizabeth-poett