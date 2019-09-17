Expand / Collapse search

Greek Leg of Lamb

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef John Lymberopoulos stops by Good Day to share his family recipe for leg of lamb. He'll be at the Greek Food Festival of Dallas this weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The festival supports outreach, ministries and youth programs.

4-5 pound leg of lamb, boneless, leaving the net intact
6-8 peeled garlic cloves
2 lemons, juiced
Dry Rub
2 parts Kosher salt
1 part black pepper
2 parts dry oregano
1 part dry parsley
2 parts paprika
3 tbsp. butter
1 cup hot water

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Prepare dry rub in a separate bowl
  3. Peel and cut garlic into slivers and combine into dry rub
  4. Cut small slits on all surfaces of the lamb
  5. Roll garlic slivers in dry rub so some adheres to the garlic and insert deeply into slits
  6. Rub entire surface of lamb with lemon juice, and evenly season with remaining dry rub
  7. Cook at 350 degrees for one (1) hour
  8. Drain off fat and add hot water to pan
  9. Spread butter on lamb and return to oven. Cook for 1.5 hours more (approximately 20 min per pound). Turn lamb during cooking to brown evenly
  10. Remove from oven and allow lamb to rest, loosely covered with aluminum foil, 15-20 minutes before carving
  11. Skim off excess fat from pan juices; reduce juices if necessary to serve as an au jus 

LINK: www.greekfestivalofdallas.com