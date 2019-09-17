Greek Leg of Lamb
4-5 pound leg of lamb, boneless, leaving the net intact
6-8 peeled garlic cloves
2 lemons, juiced
Dry Rub
2 parts Kosher salt
1 part black pepper
2 parts dry oregano
1 part dry parsley
2 parts paprika
3 tbsp. butter
1 cup hot water
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
- Prepare dry rub in a separate bowl
- Peel and cut garlic into slivers and combine into dry rub
- Cut small slits on all surfaces of the lamb
- Roll garlic slivers in dry rub so some adheres to the garlic and insert deeply into slits
- Rub entire surface of lamb with lemon juice, and evenly season with remaining dry rub
- Cook at 350 degrees for one (1) hour
- Drain off fat and add hot water to pan
- Spread butter on lamb and return to oven. Cook for 1.5 hours more (approximately 20 min per pound). Turn lamb during cooking to brown evenly
- Remove from oven and allow lamb to rest, loosely covered with aluminum foil, 15-20 minutes before carving
- Skim off excess fat from pan juices; reduce juices if necessary to serve as an au jus