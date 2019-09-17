Greek Leg of Lamb

4-5 pound leg of lamb, boneless, leaving the net intact

6-8 peeled garlic cloves

2 lemons, juiced

Dry Rub

2 parts Kosher salt

1 part black pepper

2 parts dry oregano

1 part dry parsley

2 parts paprika

3 tbsp. butter

1 cup hot water

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Prepare dry rub in a separate bowl

Peel and cut garlic into slivers and combine into dry rub

Cut small slits on all surfaces of the lamb

Roll garlic slivers in dry rub so some adheres to the garlic and insert deeply into slits

Rub entire surface of lamb with lemon juice, and evenly season with remaining dry rub

Cook at 350 degrees for one (1) hour

Drain off fat and add hot water to pan

Spread butter on lamb and return to oven. Cook for 1.5 hours more (approximately 20 min per pound). Turn lamb during cooking to brown evenly

Remove from oven and allow lamb to rest, loosely covered with aluminum foil, 15-20 minutes before carving