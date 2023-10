Love mac ‘n cheese? We do.

That’s why all this week on Good Day, our staff has been bringing in and sharing the recipes for their favorite mac ‘n cheese dishes.

After trying all 10 different recipes, we have a winner.

Good Day reporter Paige Ellenberger’s Jalapeno Popper Mac ‘n Cheese was an instant hit with its jalapeño, onion, and bacon additions.

Here’s a look at all the recipes if you want to recreate them at home.