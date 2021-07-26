GOLDEN GAZPACHO

From Chef Stephan Pyles

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 oranges

6 yellow tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and diced

¼ cup yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup cantaloupe, diced

¼ cup papaya, diced

¼ cup mango, diced

1/3 cup chayote, diced

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced

6 scallions (white part only), finely chopped

3 serrano chiles, seeded

¾ cups chicken stock

¼ teaspoon saffron

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

Procedure:

Juice all of the oranges. Place the juice in a saucepan and reduce over high heat to about ¼ cup. Reserve the reduced juice.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, cantaloupe, papaya, mango, chayote, cucumber, and scallions. Set aside.

In a blender, puree the Serrano chilies in ¾ cup chicken stock. Transfer to a bowl, add saffron, and let infuse for about 10 minutes.

Advertisement

In a blender or food processor, puree one half of the reserved tomato mixture. Return to the remaining tomato mixture in the bowl. Strain the chicken stock mixture into the bowl and stir in the lime juice, reserved orange juice, and salt. Let the soup chill for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.