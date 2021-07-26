Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Chef Stephan Pyles makes a summertime favorite.

GOLDEN GAZPACHO 

From Chef Stephan Pyles 

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4                                  oranges

6                                  yellow tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and diced

¼         cup                  yellow bell pepper, diced

¼         cup                  cantaloupe, diced

¼         cup                  papaya, diced

¼         cup                  mango, diced

1/3       cup                  chayote, diced

1                                  cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced

6                                  scallions (white part only), finely chopped

3                                  serrano chiles, seeded

¾         cups                chicken stock

¼         teaspoon         saffron

2          tablespoons     lime juice

½         teaspoon         salt

Procedure: 

Juice all of the oranges.  Place the juice in a saucepan and reduce over high heat to about ¼ cup.  Reserve the reduced juice.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, cantaloupe, papaya, mango, chayote, cucumber, and scallions. Set aside.

In a blender, puree the Serrano chilies in ¾ cup chicken stock.  Transfer to a bowl, add saffron, and let infuse for about 10 minutes.

In a blender or food processor, puree one half of the reserved tomato mixture.  Return to the remaining tomato mixture in the bowl.  Strain the chicken stock mixture into the bowl and stir in the lime juice, reserved orange juice, and salt.  Let the soup chill for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.  