Garlic caper salmon recipe from Half Shells

Sam Hosack and Jonathan Gray cook up garlic caper grilled salmon in the Good Day kitchen. It's one of their most popular items on the menu at Half Shells at the Shops at Legacy in Plano.

Both Half Shells and Fish City Grill are offering Memorial Day weekend specials on favorites like snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, and margaritas.

Garlic Caper Salmon

7 oz salmon filet

1 Tbsp clarified butter

½ clove fresh garlic - sliced

2 tsp capers

1/8 cup lemon juice

1/8 cup white wine

6 halves cherry tomatoes - halved

½ tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp butter - unsalted

Place the salmon in the center of a grill pan, cast iron skillet, or nonstick sauté pan on the presentation side and cook for 3 1/2 minutes. Carefully turn the fish over.

Heat a small skillet and add clarified butter, garlic, and capers. Toast for 1 minute.

Deglaze around the pan with white wine.

While stirring, add salt, tomatoes, and lemon juice to the sauce and heat for 1 minute. Remove from heat and swirl in unsalted butter.

Place the salmon in the center and pour pan sauce over fish.

Serve with your favorite sides.

