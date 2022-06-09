Expand / Collapse search

Fried Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Texas Fry Queen makes fried grilled cheese

No need to wait for the State Fair of Texas for some of your favorite flavors. Christi Erpillo, the chief fry officer at Fernie's Funnel Cakes, talks to Good Day about the upcoming Taste of Dallas event while making one of her family's favorites -- fried grilled cheese sandwiches.

DALLAS - Ingredients:

  • 2 pieces of white bread
  • 1 slice of Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 slice of American Cheese
  • 1/2 cup of eggbeaters ( or a pasteurized egg product) 
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs
  • ½ cup Peanut oil for frying

Instructions:

Set your deep fryer at 350 degrees with a 1/2 cup of oil. 

Assemble the bread and fill it with cheese. 

Dip the sandwich in a separate bowl with eggbeaters and milk mixed together, then coat it with Panko. 

Drop it in the hot oil on one side for a couple of minutes. Once golden, flip it to the other side for a couple of minutes.

