Fried Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 pieces of white bread

1 slice of Cheddar Cheese

1 slice of American Cheese

1/2 cup of eggbeaters ( or a pasteurized egg product)

1/2 cup of milk

¼ cup Panko bread crumbs

½ cup Peanut oil for frying

Instructions:

Set your deep fryer at 350 degrees with a 1/2 cup of oil.

Assemble the bread and fill it with cheese.

Dip the sandwich in a separate bowl with eggbeaters and milk mixed together, then coat it with Panko.

Drop it in the hot oil on one side for a couple of minutes. Once golden, flip it to the other side for a couple of minutes.

MORE: tasteofdallas.org