Fried Grilled Cheese Sandwich
DALLAS - Ingredients:
- 2 pieces of white bread
- 1 slice of Cheddar Cheese
- 1 slice of American Cheese
- 1/2 cup of eggbeaters ( or a pasteurized egg product)
- 1/2 cup of milk
- ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs
- ½ cup Peanut oil for frying
Instructions:
Set your deep fryer at 350 degrees with a 1/2 cup of oil.
Assemble the bread and fill it with cheese.
Dip the sandwich in a separate bowl with eggbeaters and milk mixed together, then coat it with Panko.
Drop it in the hot oil on one side for a couple of minutes. Once golden, flip it to the other side for a couple of minutes.
