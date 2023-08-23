Flavorful chicken biscuit recipe from Chef Kenny Gilbert

Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry plans to bring a new restaurant to North Texas at the end of this year.

She joined Good Day with Chef Kenny Gilbert, a pal from the TV series Top Chef who just released his first cookbook – "Southern Cooking, Global Flavors."

The Flavor Bomb

From: Chef Kenny Gilbert’s first cookbook, "Southern Cooking, Global Flavors"

Serves: 6

Over the years I have tailored my fried chicken recipe to the palate of Ms. Oprah Winfrey. My good friend, Chef Sonny Sweetman, introduced me to Ms. Winfrey in 2014, and I have been one of her personal chefs ever since. One Saturday at her home, Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, and their wives came for dinner. It was a beautiful Maui evening, and dinner was being prepared outside. I was standing at the buffet when Ms. Winfrey came walking up. As we were speaking, Gayle King’s son, Will, returned for seconds. He had made his biscuit sandwich with both my Fernandina Beach hot sauce and local honey—the combination that inspired my Flavor Bomb Sauce. Will suggested she try it and Ms. Winfrey took his advice. Later she said, "Kenny, it is worth flying you out here just for your fried chicken and biscuits."

FOR THE BRINE

6 (5-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup water

1 cup buttermilk

Juice of 2 lemons (1⁄4 cup)

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons liquid smoke

2 tablespoons poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon kosher salt

FOR THE FLAVOR BOMB SAUCE

Makes 4 cups

1 cup vegetable shortening

1 cup honey

1 cup water

1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄2 cup jarred roasted red peppers with juice

1⁄4 cup Creole mustard

3 fresh habanero peppers

5 cloves garlic, peeled

2 navel oranges, cut into quarters

1 small Spanish onion, sliced (1⁄2 cup)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon xanthan gum

FOR THE BISCUITS

4 cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) salted butter, melted

1⁄4 cup vegetable shortening

1⁄4 cup dried chives

8 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, grated (1 cup)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons black truffle oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

FOR THE DREDGE AND FRY

4 cups canola or corn oil

1 pound lard

1 cup self-rising flour

1⁄2 cup cornstarch

1⁄2 cup rice flour

1⁄4 cup poultry seasoning

2 large eggs

TO BRINE THE CHICKEN

Place the chicken thighs into a 1-gallon resealable plastic bag.

In a medium bowl, whisk the water, buttermilk, lemon juice, soy sauce, liquid smoke, chicken and Cajun seasonings, and salt.

Pour the brine into the plastic bag with the chicken thighs and toss with your hands to thoroughly coat the chicken.

Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator. Brine for a minimum of 15 minutes and up to 24 hours.

TO MAKE THE FLAVOR BOMB SAUCE

In a medium saucepan, combine the shortening, honey, water, vinegar, roasted red peppers, mustard, habaneros, garlic, oranges, onion, salt, Cajun and chicken seasonings, crushed red pepper, black pepper, and xanthan gum. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Check a habanero pepper and an orange wedge for doneness. If they can be pierced easily with a knife, they are soft enough. Puree the mixture with a handheld stick blender until smooth. Set aside at room temperature. (This sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 months. Leftovers are a great sweet and spicy condiment that can be used for chicken wings, pork chops, ribs, fried cauliflower, and much more.)

TO MAKE THE BISCUITS

In a large bowl, mix the flour, buttermilk, sugar, melted butter, shortening, dried chives, Gouda, eggs, truffle oil, apple cider vinegar, chicken seasoning, salt, and xanthan gum by hand, just until the dough starts to come together. Alternatively, you can mix the ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook. Mix on low speed for 2 minutes, just until the dough starts to come together.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out 6 large biscuits. Lightly dust each biscuit with flour and lightly press them down with a spatula or small bowl to a 1⁄2-inch thickness.

Transfer the sheet pan to the refrigerator and chill the biscuits for at least 15 minutes, or until firm to the touch. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Bake for 15 minutes on the middle rack of the oven. Rotate the sheet pan and bake for another 8 minutes, until the biscuit tops are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool to room temperature. Reduce the oven temperature to 170°F.

TO MAKE DREDGE AND FRY CHICKEN

Heat a 14- or 16-inch cast-iron skillet or frying pan on medium-low. Put the oil and lard in the skillet and heat for 20 minutes.

Mix the self-rising flour, cornstarch, rice flour, and chicken seasoning in a large bowl.

Remove the bag of brined chicken from the fridge. Whisk the eggs in a small bowl. Add the eggs to the bag, seal, and thoroughly coat the chicken with the egg by massaging the bag.

LINKS

www.rootssoutherntable.com

www.tiffanyderryconcepts.com

www.chefkennygilbert.com