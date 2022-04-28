Ferrari’s Orecchiette with Ragu

This is a classic that my uncle Dino taught us from a long long time ago, it’s been on the menu at Ferrari’s in Grapevine for a while and just really really delicious.

1⁄4 cup extra virgin oil

1 1⁄2 cups sweet Italian sausage, casing removed

1⁄2 cup red onion, minced

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp hot chili flakes

1⁄4 cup red wine

5 sage leaves (3 if large)

2 cups chicken stock (low sodium, organic if possible)

1 Parmigiano Reggiano rinds

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1⁄2 cup good quality orecchiette pasta (we use Benedetto Cavalieri) Parmigiano Reggiano to finish

1⁄4 cup minced flat leaf Italian parsley, to finish

In a medium sized pot, under medium heat, add the extra virgin olive oil. Then add the sausage and press down so it resembles a patty (we’re trying to get surface area to brown here). Brown the sausage on both sides and remove, then add the red onion, garlic, tomato paste and red chili flakes. Sweat until lightly colored, deglaze with the red wine and add the sausage back to the pot with sage leaves, chicken stock and parmigiano rinds. Let the ragu reduce on low heat for 1 hour or until reduced by around half.

Meanwhile, have a medium pot of boiling salted water ready. Add the orecchiette pasta and cook until " al dente." In a medium sauté pan, under low heat, add half the ragu. Remove the cooked orecchiette from the water along with some pasta water right into the pan. Toss the ragu, with parsley, Parmigiano and extra virgin oil. Season with salt and serve...a Ferrari’s classic!

Inactive & Active Prep: 1 hour Yield: 1 portion (with ragu left over)

