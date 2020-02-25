Easy Weeknight Pasta and Mini King Ranch Casseroles

To make the sauce, heat a small saucepan over medium heat and melt the ghee. Add the arrowroot, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and cumin and whisk to combine. Cook, stirring, until the spices are toasted, about 2 minutes. While whisking, slowly pour in the broth and cook, stirring, until the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the diced tomatoes and green chiles along with all the can juices. Set aside.

Fill the bottom of the ramekins with half of the sliced tortillas. Layer over them half of the chicken, bell pepper, and jalapeño. Pour ¼ cup of the sauce into each of the ramekins, then sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese. Repeat by layering the remaining tortillas, chicken, bell pepper, jalapeño, and cheese, and top off with the remaining sauce. Place the ramekins on a large baking sheet and transfer to the oven. Bake, uncovered, until the cheese is bubbly and lightly browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Let the casseroles cool for 8 to 10 minutes before sprinkling with the cilantro and serving warm.