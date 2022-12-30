Easy scallop recipe for New Year's Day

There is a tale that eating seafood on the first of the year will bring luck, prosperity and good health, just like greens and black-eyed peas. It couldn't hurt, right?

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill General Manager Ryan Oruch shares an excellent recipe for scallops on New Year's Day.

New Year's Scallops

Seasoned scallops with salt and pepper.

Smoking hot pan with a little olive oil. Add scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Add 1 teaspoon of diced shallots with 2 ounces of dry white wine. Reduce wine slowly then add 1 ounce of cream.

Slowly add small pieces of butter to the sauce.

Add jumbo lump crab to warm the crab meat.

Strain out the shallots if you’d like or pour the sauce onto the plate. Add a little lemon zest to finish.

LINK: www.seabreezefish.com

