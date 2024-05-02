Dorm-friendly burrito in a mug recipe

A soon-to-be college graduate is proving you don't need a ton of space to make great food.

Alexandra Mack, a nutrition and food science student at Texas Woman's University, has published online cookbooks that help students use basic staple items from the pantry for a healthy and inexpensive meal.

Her "Mugarito" is a burrito in a mug that can be made in the microwave.

Mugarito

1 large 9-inch tortilla

2 eggs

4 tablespoons beans, canned

2 tablespoons cheese, shredded

(optional)

4 tablespoons corn, canned

Salt and pepper

In a large microwavable mug press in a fresh tortilla. It will naturally fold into the shape of the mug.

Crack in your eggs and beat with a fork, taking care not to tear the tortilla.

Add in your favorite burrito mixins, beans, corn, and season with salt and pepper. Mix until combined.

Microwave for 1 minute 20 seconds. If the eggs are still liquid, cook for another 15 -20 seconds. Keep an eye during cooking so the eggs don’t explode.

Once done, let it sit for 3 minutes to cool and serve with some sour cream and salsa on top.

Adapted from: Bigger Bolder Baking

LINK: twu.edu/care/eating/minervas-market