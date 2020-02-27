Decorate Your Own Shortbread Cookies
Shortbread Cookies
3/4 pound unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, mix together the butter and 1 cup of sugar until they are just combined. Add the vanilla.
- In a medium bowl, sift together the flour and salt, then add them to the butter-and-sugar mixture. Mix on low speed until the dough starts to come together.
- Dump onto a surface dusted with flour and shape into a flat disk. Wrap in plastic and chill for 30 minutes.
- Roll the dough 1/2-inch thick and cut with desired cutter.
- Place the cookies on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the edges begin to brown.
- Allow to cool to room temperature.
Royal Icing
4lbs {two bags} confectioner’s sugar
3/4 c. meringue powder
1 1/3-1 1/2 c. warm water
2-4 tbsp. oil-free extract or flavoring
- Add the dry ingredients first. Use your mixer’s whisk attachment to incorporate the sugar and meringue powder.
- Add the extract to the water and slowly add it to the dry ingredients while mixing. At first, the icing will be very liquid-like.
- Continue to mix it at medium-high speed until it is fluffy, about 7 minutes. Store refrigerated for up to 1 month.