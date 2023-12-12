Crown Block's harissa roasted carrots recipe

Christmas and New Year's Eve are coming. It's a great time to try a twist on a holiday side dish.

Chef John Pineda from Crown Block atop Reunion Tower makes roasted carrots with garlic, maple syrup, harissa paste, and cumin seeds.

Harissa Roasted Carrots

2ea garlic cloves, finely grated

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1tablespoon harissa paste

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ½ pounds small rainbow carrots, scrubbed, tops trimmed to about ½", halved

1ea lemon, thinly sliced, seeds removed

Preheat oven to 450°. Whisk garlic, oil, maple syrup, harissa, and cumin seeds in a small bowl; season garlic mixture with salt and pepper.

Toss carrots and lemon with garlic mixture in a large roasting pan to coat; season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until carrots are tender and lemons are caramelized, 35–40 minutes.

TIPS: Carrots can be roasted 6 hours ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. Bring to room temperature or reheat slightly before serving.

LINK: www.crownblockdallas.com