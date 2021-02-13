Crawfish Boil
Crawfish Boil from Fish City Grill
1 Gallon Water
½ Bunch of Celery with leaves
1 Yellow Onion-quartered
1 Tbsp Cayenne Pepper
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
2 Lemon cut in half
2 lb. Live crawfish
Cajun seasoning to taste
Combine all ingredients together in a large stock pot.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes before using.
Remove all veggies.
Add crawfish to stockpot and boil for approximately 3-5 minutes, until they float to the surface. Remove and drain. Toss cooked crawfish with Cajun seasoning to reach desired heat level.