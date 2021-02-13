Expand / Collapse search

Crawfish Boil

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Crawfish Boil from Fish City Grill

1 Gallon Water 
½ Bunch of Celery with leaves
1 Yellow Onion-quartered
1 Tbsp Cayenne Pepper 
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
2 Lemon cut in half
2 lb. Live crawfish
Cajun seasoning to taste

Celebrate Mardi Gras With a Crawfish Boil

Chef Mary Bealmer from Fish City Grill shares some tips to make a crawfish boil for Mardi Gras


Combine all ingredients together in a large stock pot.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes before using.
Remove all veggies.

Add crawfish to stockpot and boil for approximately 3-5 minutes, until they float to the surface. Remove and drain. Toss cooked crawfish with Cajun seasoning to reach desired heat level.
 