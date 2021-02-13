Crawfish Boil from Fish City Grill

1 Gallon Water

½ Bunch of Celery with leaves

1 Yellow Onion-quartered

1 Tbsp Cayenne Pepper

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 Lemon cut in half

2 lb. Live crawfish

Cajun seasoning to taste



Combine all ingredients together in a large stock pot.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes before using.

Remove all veggies.

Add crawfish to stockpot and boil for approximately 3-5 minutes, until they float to the surface. Remove and drain. Toss cooked crawfish with Cajun seasoning to reach desired heat level.

