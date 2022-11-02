Cozy fall chili and sweet potato cornbread recipe

With the help of donations from the Perot Family, Saint Philips School and Community Center plans to expand its community food pantry. It's named after Betty Perot, a longtime volunteer and supporter.

A Saint Philips graduate, who is now a chef based in Los Angeles, has returned to town to help spread the word with a couple of recipes perfect for the season.

Chef Gabrielle McBay makes fall chili and sweet potato cornbread.

Betty's Community Pantry is located in south Dallas off Interstate 45 and Pennsylvania Avenue. It serves those who simply don't have enough food.

Clients can register for twice-a-month scheduled food pickups or walk-in and pick up limited emergency supplies.

For more details on the plans to expand Betty's Community Pantry at Saint Philips, visit www.stphilips1600.org/community/foodpantry.cfm.

Cozy Fall Chili

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 pound ground turkey or beef

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2-3 tablespoons granulated sugar, to taste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1-2 teaspoons salt, to taste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper, optional

1-2 cups beef or chicken broth

1 small can petite diced tomatoes

1 small can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 small can of tomato sauce

Handful of fresh herbs, (thyme, parsley, or rosemary)

Chili Toppings of choice: sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon,green onion

Instructions

Add the cooking oil to a large soup pot or dutch oven and place it over medium-high heat for one to two minutes. Add in the chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook for a few minutes, until fragrant and softened.

Add in and break apart the ground turkey or meat of choice to the pot. Cook for 6-7 minutes, until the beef is browned, stirring occasionally.

Add in the chili powder, cumin, sugar, tomato paste, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and optional cayenne. Stir until well combined.

Add in the broth, diced tomatoes (with their juice), drained beans, tomato sauce, and herbs of choice. Stir well and cover.

Bring the liquid to a low boil. Then, reduce the heat (low to medium-low) to gently simmer the chili, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove the pot from the heat. Garnish with chili toppings of choice.

Serves 10