Cookie Bars

The Rose Table’s Chocolate Chip Bar Cookies



2 cups packed brown sugar

1 stick butter (1/2 cup), melted

2 eggs

1.5 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1.5 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9×13″ pan.

In a bowl or stand mixer, beat brown sugar and melted butter. Add eggs, beating after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well, then stir in chocolate chips. Spread evenly in pan.

Bake for 20-30 minutes, just until set. Do not overbake! Cool about twenty minutes before cutting into large squares.



