Compound butter recipes for the perfect steak

If you are firing up the grill this Independence Day, it's important you get those steaks just right.

Chef John Pineda from Crown Block atop Reunion Tower visited Good Day to share steak grilling tips and two compound butter recipes.

The Perfect Steak

1. Season Generously: Add salt and pepper at least 30 minutes before grilling.

2. Rest the Steak: After grilling, let the steak rest for 5-10 minutes.

3. Slice Against the Grain: This shortens the muscle fibers and makes each bite more tender.

4. Enhance with Butter: Make a compound butter for added flavor.

BBQ Compound Butter

2 Tablespoon BBQ Spice Rub (your favorite personal mix or store-bought product)

1 stick (4oz) Salted Butter (Softened to room temperature)

In a small bowl, mix the ingredients into the softened butter until completely combined.

Transfer the butter to a small piece of plastic wrap and shape the butter into a log. Roll the butter and twist the edges closed. Alternatively, you could pipe the butter into rounds on a piece of parchment paper, or leave it in the bowl.

Chill for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator before using.

Garlic and Herbs Butter

2 teaspoon fresh thyme (minced)

2 teaspoon fresh rosemary (minced)

2 teaspoon fresh chives (minced)

1 tablespoons roasted garlic puree

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1ea lemon zest

1 stick (4oz) Salted Butter (softened to room temperature)

In a small bowl, mix the ingredients into the softened butter until completely combined.

Transfer the butter to a small piece of plastic wrap and shape the butter into a log. Roll the butter and twist the edges closed. Alternatively, you could pipe the butter into rounds on a piece of parchment paper, or leave it in the bowl.

Chill for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator before using.

LINK: www.crownblockdallas.com