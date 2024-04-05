Coconut ceviche recipe from Toro Toro

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is underway!

Chef Richard Sandoval, who owns Toro Toro in Fort Worth, stopped by Good Day to promote the event and make a refreshing appetizer with tuna, coconut milk, onion, mint, radish, cucumber, avocado, Fresno chili, toasted coconut, and orange blossom honey.

Coconut Ceviche

100 gr tuna, small dice (3oz)

80 gr coconut leche de tigre

10 gr red onion, julienne

10 gr radish, shave thin

6 gr Persian cucumbers, thin slice

5 gr avocado, small dice

1 gr Fresno, thin slice

2 gr toasted coconut

1 gr olive oil

4 gr orange blossom honey

5 gr kosher salt

1 gr micro mint

30 gr corn tortilla chips

30 gr plantain chips

In a mixing bowl for service, add in the pre-portioned small diced tuna with salt and red onion julienne. Then add in a large amount of coconut leche de tigre. Let the coconut leche de tigre soak into the fish.

Place into a cold bowl, a half-moon-like structure in the bowl, and make sure the leche is in a small pool on the side.

Begin to garnish with cucumber, radish, Fresno, fresh avocado, and again more red onion. Top it off with micro mint, toasted coconut, and drizzle olive oil and honey into the pool of coconut leche de tigre.

Serve with a side of corn tortilla chips and plantain chips.

Coconut Leche De Tigre

Step 1: Make Leche De Tigre

500 gr lime juice (16.33 oz)

250 gr white fish (8.15 oz)(cod or mahi mahi preferred)

70 gr ice cubes (2.3 oz)

50 gr celery (1.66 oz)

20 gr salt (.8 oz)

4 gr garlic

20 gr ginger

1 gr black pepper

Mix all the ingredients in a blender, and pulse a couple of times. Do not over blend, otherwise you can't strain and it will become a foamy consistency.

Strain through a fine strainer (fine French chinois) and store in the walk-in. (Always keep it in a cold temperature.)

Note: Leche de Tigre has to be made daily.

Yield: 500 gr (16.66 oz)

Step 2: Make Coconut Leche De Tigre

500 gr leche de tigre (1st step)

250 gr coconut puree

Corn Tortilla Chips

11.5 kg tortillas (26 lb)

170 gr salt (6 oz)

7.5 lt canola oil (2 gal)

Cut the tortilla into 8 triangular pieces. Use the tortillas from the previous day because they absorb less oil.

Cook in the fryer at 180 degrees centigrade for a few minutes until crispy. Season with salt, and let drain and cool on absorbent paper.

Reserve and store in a cool and dry place.

Yield: 4 kg (8.88 lb)

Plantain Chips

11.5 kg green plantain (26 lb)

170 gr salt (6 oz)

7.5 lt canola oil (2 gal)

Make sure the plantain is unripe (if it is green and hard, it's better).

Remove code stickers and slice the plantain on the 2 ½ setting on the slicer, skin and all. Make sure each slice is thin, add the plantain slices into cold water until you finish all the plantains.

Strain and add into the deep fryer at 350 F or 160C for a few minutes until crispy.

Season with salt and let drain and cool on absorbent paper.

Reserve and store in a cool and dry place.

Yield: 4 kg (8.88 lbs)

LINK: fwfwf.org