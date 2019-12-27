Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
2 Tbsp Blended Oil
½ pound Andouille Sausage (1/4” dice)
1 Cup Yellow Onions (1/4” dice)
1 Cup Celery (1/4” dice)
1 Cup Green Bell Peppers (1/4” dice)
2 tsp Chopped Garlic
2 qrts Chicken Stock
2 Cups Dark Brown Roux (ie. Savoie’s)
2 Cups Okra (frozen/cut)
1 Cup Chicken Thigh Meat, Raw (1/2” dice)
½ tsp Cayenne Pepper
2 ea Bay Leaves
1 tsp Dried Thyme
1 tsp Table Salt
1 Cup Crushed Tomatoes
1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
2 Tbsp Gumbo File
2 Tbsp Chopped Parsley
- In a large stockpot on medium-high heat, add the oil and get hot.
- Place andouille sausage in the pan and brown, stirring regularly to not burn. Cook approximately 4 minutes.
- Once the sausage has browned, add the onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic and continue to stir and cook another 3 minutes or until onions are slightly brown.
- Add the chicken stock and stir. Turn heat on.
- Pour the prepared roux into the pot stirring to combine.
- Add crushed tomatoes, and Worcestershire Sauce. Stir well to incorporate. Bring to a boil.
- Once at a boil, add the gumbo file and parsley and stir all.
- Turn heat down to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring.
