Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

2 Tbsp Blended Oil

½ pound Andouille Sausage (1/4” dice)

1 Cup Yellow Onions (1/4” dice)

1 Cup Celery (1/4” dice)

1 Cup Green Bell Peppers (1/4” dice)

2 tsp Chopped Garlic

2 qrts Chicken Stock

2 Cups Dark Brown Roux (ie. Savoie’s)

2 Cups Okra (frozen/cut)

1 Cup Chicken Thigh Meat, Raw (1/2” dice)

½ tsp Cayenne Pepper

2 ea Bay Leaves

1 tsp Dried Thyme

1 tsp Table Salt

1 Cup Crushed Tomatoes

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tbsp Gumbo File

2 Tbsp Chopped Parsley

In a large stockpot on medium-high heat, add the oil and get hot.

Place andouille sausage in the pan and brown, stirring regularly to not burn. Cook approximately 4 minutes.

Once the sausage has browned, add the onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic and continue to stir and cook another 3 minutes or until onions are slightly brown.

Add the chicken stock and stir. Turn heat on.

Pour the prepared roux into the pot stirring to combine.

Add crushed tomatoes, and Worcestershire Sauce. Stir well to incorporate. Bring to a boil.

Once at a boil, add the gumbo file and parsley and stir all.