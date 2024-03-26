Chef Stephan Pyles' Ecuadorian potato cake with Gulf Coast crab salad recipe

One of the most popular events for foodies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is happening next week.

Chef Stephan Pyles stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make the dish he's showcasing at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival.

The event raises funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.

Ecuadorian Potato Cakes with Crab Salad

Serves 4

2 large baking potatoes

1/2 cup finely crumbled feta

1/4 cup chopped green olives

2 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons julienned basil leaves

salt to taste

3/4 cup flour

2 eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

1 3/4 cups bread crumbs

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

3/4 cup olive oil

1/2 pound fresh gulf coast jumbo lump crabmeat, shell and cartilage removed

3 tablespoons finely diced red pepper

3 tablespoons finely diced yellow pepper

1 roma tomato, seeded and diced

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and minced

3 tablespoons red onion, finely diced and blanched

1/4 cup diced ripe mango

1/2 avocado, diced

1 tablespoon chopped basil

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Scrub the potatoes and place on a rack in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Puncture the potatoes all over with a fork, allowing the steam to escape and bake for 30 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, in another mixing bowl add the lime juice and slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking. Salt to taste and reserve.

In another mixing bowl, combine the crabmeat, red peppers, yellow peppers, tomato, jalapeno, onion, mango, avocado, basil and cilantro.

When potatoes are cooked and have cooled enough to handle, peel, chop and place in the bowl of an electric mixer with the feta, olives, cream cheese, and basil. Using the paddle attachment, mix ingredients until just combined and season to taste with salt.

Form the mixture into 2" x 1" thick patties.

Place patty in hot skillet with oil to brown each side.

Place on plate and top with mango relish.

LINK: fwfwf.org