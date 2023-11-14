Chef Kenny Bowers‘ popular adult mac and cheese recipe

Expand / Collapse search

A North Texas restaurant is helping to provide a great holiday season for kids across North Texas with the help of its customers. Chef Kenny Bowers stopped by Good Day to make delicious mac and cheese and talk about his restaurant's Toys for Tots campaign.

DALLAS - This dish should be on everyone's Thanksgiving Day menu. It's a Good Day favorite and a favorite of Chef Kenny Bowers, too.

In fact, he said it's a recipe that North Texas Chef Kent Rathbun taught him years ago, and he's been making it ever since.

Adult Mac ‘n Cheese 

  • 1 qt heavy cream
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup smoked gouda (grated)
  • To taste salt (iodized)
  • To taste black pepper (table grind)
  • 1 tsp thyme (dry)
  • 1/2 lb ham (chopped)
  • 5 cups macaroni (cooked)
  • 1 tbs white truffle oil

Bring the cream to a low boil in a saucepan for 2 minutes. 

Whisk in all ingredients except truffle oil and macaroni. Making sure everything is well incorporated. 

Simmer about 1–2 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.

Add the macaroni. Continue to simmer until well-coated and thickened. 

Drizzle with truffle oil and serve.

LINK: kennyswoodfiredgrill.com