Chef Kenny Bowers‘ popular adult mac and cheese recipe

This dish should be on everyone's Thanksgiving Day menu. It's a Good Day favorite and a favorite of Chef Kenny Bowers, too.

In fact, he said it's a recipe that North Texas Chef Kent Rathbun taught him years ago, and he's been making it ever since.

Adult Mac ‘n Cheese

1 qt heavy cream

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup smoked gouda (grated)

To taste salt (iodized)

To taste black pepper (table grind)

1 tsp thyme (dry)

1/2 lb ham (chopped)

5 cups macaroni (cooked)

1 tbs white truffle oil

Bring the cream to a low boil in a saucepan for 2 minutes.

Whisk in all ingredients except truffle oil and macaroni. Making sure everything is well incorporated.

Simmer about 1–2 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.

Add the macaroni. Continue to simmer until well-coated and thickened.

Drizzle with truffle oil and serve.

LINK: kennyswoodfiredgrill.com