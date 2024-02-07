Brisket grilled cheese recipe with sunny side up egg

The Super Bowl is just four days away. If you're looking to elevate your snacking menu for the big game, the executive chef at a new Dallas restaurant can help.

Chef Robert Kingman from Cowboy Chow combines two personal favorites – smoked brisket and grilled cheese.

The recipe features two kinds of cheese, an egg, and bacon jam on sourdough.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

2 slices sourdough bread

2 oz Gouda cheese

2 oz jalapeño Havarti cheese

2 oz butter

1 egg

4 oz shredded brisket

2 oz bacon jam

Spread softened butter on both slices of bread.

Add the cheese to the bread and place the bread on a pan or griddle butter side down on medium heat.

Warm the brisket in a separate pan or on your griddle.

Have the bacon jam at room temperature.

Once the bread is golden brown, add the brisket and jam.

In a non-stick pan, cook a sunny side up egg.

Place the egg on top of the sandwich.

LINK: discoverydistrict.att.com/restaurant/cowboy-chow/