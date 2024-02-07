Brisket grilled cheese recipe with sunny side up egg
DALLAS - The Super Bowl is just four days away. If you're looking to elevate your snacking menu for the big game, the executive chef at a new Dallas restaurant can help.
Chef Robert Kingman from Cowboy Chow combines two personal favorites – smoked brisket and grilled cheese.
The recipe features two kinds of cheese, an egg, and bacon jam on sourdough.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 2 oz Gouda cheese
- 2 oz jalapeño Havarti cheese
- 2 oz butter
- 1 egg
- 4 oz shredded brisket
- 2 oz bacon jam
Spread softened butter on both slices of bread.
Add the cheese to the bread and place the bread on a pan or griddle butter side down on medium heat.
Warm the brisket in a separate pan or on your griddle.
Have the bacon jam at room temperature.
Once the bread is golden brown, add the brisket and jam.
In a non-stick pan, cook a sunny side up egg.
Place the egg on top of the sandwich.