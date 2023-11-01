Bite-sized charcuterie board cracker recipe from 'Brilliant Bites'

Now that it's November, holiday entertaining is coming right up.

Good Day got some fantastic inspiration from Dallas cookbook author Maegan Brown, who's known on social media as the Baker Mama to her more than 400,000 followers in Instagram alone.

Here's one of the great ideas from her new book "Brilliant Bites."

Charcuterie Board Cracker Bites

We all know I love serving charcuterie boards! Charcuterie is the queen of any party, and you can test out that theory with these bites that are easy to grab and graze on. Comprised of my go-to meat and cheese must-haves, all in a bite or two, these will surely satisfy those charcuterie board cravings.

24 large round and rectangle entertaining crackers

1/4 cup (60 g) fig jam spread

1 round (8 ounces, or 227 g) double[1]cream Brie, sliced into 24 small wedges

1 block (7 ounces, or 198 g) aged white Cheddar, crumbled into small chunks

12 thin slices soppressata, cut in half and rolled up tightly

6 thick slices hard salami, cut into quarters

6 dried apricots, cut into quarters

24 Marcona almonds

24 whole glazed pecans

12 cornichons

6 pitted kalamata olives, cut in half

24 small sprigs fresh rosemary, for garnishing

Honey with dipper, for drizzling

Spread each cracker with 1/2 teaspoon of the fig jam.

Arrange a Brie wedge and some crumbled Cheddar on each cracker.

Place a soppressata roll-up and a quarter of hard salami on each cracker.

Fill in each cracker with an apricot quarter, Marcona almond, glazed pecan, and a cornichon or olive half.

Garnish each cracker bite with a little sprig of rosemary.

Serve with honey for drizzling. Note These bites can be prepped up to 2 hours in advance. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator

LINK: thebakermama.com