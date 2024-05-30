BBQ brisket birria taco recipe from Vaqueros Texas BBQ

This week we're celebrating National BBQ Week with help from Trey Sanchez, the owner and pitmaster at Vaqueros Texas BBQ.

He stopped by Good Day to make BBQ birria tacos with brisket, jack cheese, consomé, chopped onion, cilantro, and queso fresco.

You'll find it on the menu of his food truck in Grapevine and his new restaurant opening in Allen this summer.

BBQ Birria Taco

Each taco starts with a hot pan or plancha.

Add oil to the cooking surface and place your tortilla on top of it.

Add a little more oil to the top off the tortilla and flip.

Add a healthy pinch of jack cheese then top that with chopped brisket.

Add consomé on top of the brisket, then add chopped onion and cilantro.

Fold in half and flip. Let the heat and oil do its thing and once it’s reached your desired level of crisp remove.

Garnish with cilantro and queso fresco and serve with a side of consomé & lime.

