Aw Shucks appetizer with shrimp marinated in lime juice, chilies and cilantro
DALLAS - Aw Shucks is turning 40 and has a big celebration planned. The restaurant's regional director, Maria Garcia, joined Good Day to talk about the event and share the recipe for a Mexican seafood appetizer.
Aguachile Puree
(4 Serving)
2 TBSP Salt
12 Serrano Peppers
1 Yellow Onion
12 Garlic Cloves
1/8 Lb. Cilantro
1 TBSP Olive Oil
4 Cups Fresh Lime Juice
Aguachile
(1 Serving)
8 Shrimp (21/25 size) washed, butterflied, peeled, fully deveined, and split in half.
1 Cup Aguachile puree
8 Oz. Cucumber, peeled and cut in half moons.
1 Oz. Red Onion sliced
¼ of Avocado sliced
Pinch of cilantro
3 Oz. Tortilla Chips
Prepare the Juice:
Roast serrano peppers in a skillet until they have a nice char. Transfer to a food processor, add lime juice, olive oil, salt, onions, cilantro, and garlic to puree.
Serving Preparation:
Place 8 butterflied or sliced shrimp into a shallow bowl, and add 1 cup of Aguachile puree to cover and submerge all shrimp. Cook in puree for 10 minutes.
Transfer shrimp around a serving plate, and discard cooking liquid.
Pour about a half to ¾ cup of fresh puree over the shrimp.
Place cucumbers, and onion slices in the center of the dish.
Fan avocado slices over the top, and sprinkle with a pinch of cilantro.
Serve with a side of tortilla chips.
LINK: www.awshucksdallas.com