Aw Shucks appetizer with shrimp marinated in lime juice, chilies and cilantro

Good Day Recipes
Aw Shucks shares aguachile appetizer recipe

A beloved North Texas restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary in a big way. Good Day got a preview of the big day at Aw Shucks Oyster Bar.

DALLAS - Aw Shucks is turning 40 and has a big celebration planned. The restaurant's regional director, Maria Garcia, joined Good Day to talk about the event and share the recipe for a Mexican seafood appetizer.

Aguachile Puree 

(4 Serving)

2 TBSP Salt
12 Serrano Peppers 
1 Yellow Onion 
12 Garlic Cloves
1/8 Lb. Cilantro
1 TBSP Olive Oil
4 Cups Fresh Lime Juice

Aguachile 

(1 Serving)

8 Shrimp (21/25 size) washed, butterflied, peeled, fully deveined, and split in half. 
1 Cup Aguachile puree
8 Oz. Cucumber, peeled and cut in half moons. 
1 Oz. Red Onion sliced
¼ of Avocado sliced
Pinch of cilantro 
3 Oz. Tortilla Chips

Prepare the Juice
Roast serrano peppers in a skillet until they have a nice char. Transfer to a food processor, add lime juice, olive oil, salt, onions, cilantro, and garlic to puree. 

Serving Preparation: 
Place 8 butterflied or sliced shrimp into a shallow bowl, and add 1 cup of Aguachile puree to cover and submerge all shrimp.  Cook in puree for 10 minutes.  

Transfer shrimp around a serving plate, and discard cooking liquid.  

Pour about a half to ¾ cup of fresh puree over the shrimp. 

Place cucumbers, and onion slices in the center of the dish.  

Fan avocado slices over the top, and sprinkle with a pinch of cilantro. 

Serve with a side of tortilla chips.  

