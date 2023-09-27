Aw Shucks appetizer with shrimp marinated in lime juice, chilies and cilantro

Aw Shucks is turning 40 and has a big celebration planned. The restaurant's regional director, Maria Garcia, joined Good Day to talk about the event and share the recipe for a Mexican seafood appetizer.

Aguachile Puree

(4 Serving)

2 TBSP Salt

12 Serrano Peppers

1 Yellow Onion

12 Garlic Cloves

1/8 Lb. Cilantro

1 TBSP Olive Oil

4 Cups Fresh Lime Juice

Aguachile

(1 Serving)

8 Shrimp (21/25 size) washed, butterflied, peeled, fully deveined, and split in half.

1 Cup Aguachile puree

8 Oz. Cucumber, peeled and cut in half moons.

1 Oz. Red Onion sliced

¼ of Avocado sliced

Pinch of cilantro

3 Oz. Tortilla Chips

Prepare the Juice :

Roast serrano peppers in a skillet until they have a nice char. Transfer to a food processor, add lime juice, olive oil, salt, onions, cilantro, and garlic to puree.

Serving Preparation:

Place 8 butterflied or sliced shrimp into a shallow bowl, and add 1 cup of Aguachile puree to cover and submerge all shrimp. Cook in puree for 10 minutes.

Transfer shrimp around a serving plate, and discard cooking liquid.

Pour about a half to ¾ cup of fresh puree over the shrimp.

Place cucumbers, and onion slices in the center of the dish.

Fan avocado slices over the top, and sprinkle with a pinch of cilantro.

Serve with a side of tortilla chips.

LINK: www.awshucksdallas.com