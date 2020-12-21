Angel Food Mascarpone Berry Triffle

This is a wonderful recipe for a big dinner, like Thanksgiving or Christmas Dinner. It serves lots of people and it looks fabulous when it is served in a big glass bowl because you see layers and layers of cake and custard and berries.

It’s also a fairly simple recipe, as you can easily buy an angel cake at the grocery store and the custard is easy to make. Plus you can even make this a day ahead and refrigerate it until your big dinner.

Orange Custard

3 cups milk

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon grated orange peel

¼ teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 Tablespoon Cointreau or Grand Marnier (orange liquer)

1 cup (8 ounces) Mascarpone, cold

½ 10-inch angel-food cake

2 cups (1 pint) blueberries

2 cups (1 pint) strawberries

2 cups (1 pint) blackberries

Several sprigs fresh mint leaves

For the Orange Custard, pour the milk into a heavy stainless steel saucepan, place over medium heat and bring the milk to a simmer. In the meanwhile, break the eggs into a medium bowl, add the sugar, and beat using a whisk until light yellow in color. Slowly pour 1 cup of the hot milk into the eggs, whisking constantly. Pour the remaining milk into the eggs, whisking constantly. Pour the custard back into the stainless steel saucepan and place over low heat. Whisk the custard constantly until it begins to simmer and thickens slightly. Do not let it come to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, and place it in a large bowl full of ice and cold water to chill the Custard. Stir until the Custard is cold. Add the vanilla, orange peel, lemon peel and liquer. Sir to incorporate the flavorings. Then remove the custard from the ice bath and stir in the Mascarpone until completely blended into the Custard.

Tear the angel food cake into pieces about 1 inch square and set aside. Place all the berries in a bowl and mix to distribute them evenly.

Cover the bottom of a glass serving bowl with one third of the torn pieces of cake. Pour one third of custard over the cake. Distibute one third of the berries over the custard. Repeat the layering process until all the ingredients are used. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

To serve, garnish with the fresh mint leaves. Serve chilled.

Serves 10 to 12.

Copyright © 2007 by Paula Lambert, Cheese, Glorious Cheese, all rights reserved