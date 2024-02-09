Allergen-friendly chili recipe

The folks at eatZi's shared ideas for anyone who has to carefully select their snacks on Super Bowl Sunday. Their Shiner Bock chili recipe is allergy-friendly.

Shiner Bock Chili

Makes: ½ gallon

Ingredients

1 cup yellow onion

0.5 cup green bell pepper

1 Chipotle Pepper; Small

2 tbsp garlic; chopped

2 tbsp blended oil

2 ½ lb ground beef 80/20

1 ½ tbsp cumin; ground

½ tbsp mustard, dry

1 pinch of pepper and cayenne

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp celery salt

1 tsp coriander; ground

2 tbsp parsley; chopped

1 cup tomato juice

1/2 bottle bock beer 12 oz

1 1/4 lb canned peeled tomato

1 tbsp salt

1/3 cup tomato paste

Directions

Small dice the onion and green pepper. Mince the chipotle peppers.

Heat oil in a skillet; sauté the onions, garlic , and green peppers.

Add the beef and sauté until cooked.

Add the beer and reduce by half.

Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20–30 minutes.

Chill in an ice bath and store in the refrigerator. Reheat before serving.

Chili should be made ahead and reheated so that the flavors will better develop.



LINK: eatzis.com