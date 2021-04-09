How to rescan your TV to watch FOX 4, MORE 27 and all our sub channels using an antenna

article

There are so many ways to enjoy FOX 4, MORE 27 and all of our channels using an antenna. We want to make sure you are always getting all of our programming options.

What do I do?

If you use an antenna to receive local channels for free, you can always rescan your TV to find all of the available channels in your area.

To rescan, select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.

No new equipment or services are needed.

What channels should I expect to see?

Our main channel is FOX 4 (4.1). MORE 27 should also show up (27.1 / 4.3).

There are numerous digital sub channels, as well. They include: Decades (4.2). GET TV (4.4), MOVIES! (27.2), BUZZR (27.3), H&I (27.4) and The Grio TV (27.5). They all have a wide variety of programming to enjoy.

Need further help?

FOX 4 has a dedicated hotline if you need help from one of our engineers. Call 214-720-3049 to leave a voicemail with your question and contact information. They will call you back.

Visit www.TVAnswers.org for more details on how to rescan your TV and to get more information on which stations in our area are moving frequencies and when.

You can also call the FCC's consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. ET, seven days a week.