'Farmer Wants A Wife' casting: How you could be on Season 2

Popular FOX show ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ is looking for cast members for its second season.

In season one, 32 female contestants left the city to experience life on the farm and try to find love.

At the end of the season one finale on Wednesday night, the show put up a website for people to apply: FarmerWantsAWifeCasting.com.

The show is accepting applications for both farmers and partners.

Ryan (center) and several ladies in the series premiere of "Farmer Wants a Wife."

The website asks farmers and eligible singles if they are "ready to meet your perfect match through a series of fun dates and events in some of America’s most gorgeous settings."

Farmers and contestants, who can be male or female, are asked to share information, photos and a series of questions including:

What kind of farm do you have?

Why are you applying for Farmer Wants a Wife?

How long have you been single?

How important is falling in love to you?

Who do you look up to when it comes to relationships?

What is your greatest fear?

Have you been married?

Contestants from Texas faired pretty well on the first season of the show.

Meghan Baker, from Midland, was the choice of farmer Hunter Grayson and farmer Landon Heaton picked Ashley Larea from Dallas over a different Ashley.