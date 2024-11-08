Texas Democratic chair steps down: 'Voters sent a clear message to our party'

The Brief Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa is stepping down from the position. Democrats performed poorly across the state. Donald Trump won in several counties that were won by Joe Biden in 2020.



The chair of the Texas Democratic Party on Friday resigned amid the party's poor showing in Tuesday night's elections statewide and nationally.

"On Tuesday, the Democratic Party suffered devastating defeats up and down the ballot in Texas and across the country," Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said. "Voters sent a clear message to our party and our country that they want our leaders to talk to them about issues that they care about most, including the economy. Democrats delivered infrastructure funds to rebuild roads, bridges, ports, and airports. Democrats passed the most important climate investments in history. And though Democrats delivered one of the best economies our country has had, Americans just aren’t feeling it."

AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 20: Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa speaks at a rally at the state Capitol on June 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Democrats in Texas were unsuccessful in their attempt to oust Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate and in their efforts to gain ground in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"In the days and weeks to come, it is imperative that our Democratic leaders across the country reevaluate what is best for our party and embrace the next generation of leaders to take us through the next four years of Trump and win back seats up and down the ballot," Hinojosa said. "That is why today I’m announcing that I’ll be stepping aside in the new year at the Spring SDEC meeting in March 2025, and passing the torch to the next generation. While this was a hard decision, it is the best decision for our party, and I encourage our national leaders and party leaders at all levels to join me in lifting up the next generation in order to unite our party as we take on Donald Trump."

At the state level, Democrats lost two seats in the Texas House and one in the Senate.

Most glaringly in the state, however, counties along the southern border that Joe Biden won in 2020 flipped to Donald Trump this year. The topic of border security was a major issue that voters in south Texas were passionate about.

The state also saw a shift in Latino voters, who broke with Democrats on issues like the economy.

"I hope my successor will take on the job with the energy and creativity we need to build something new, but they will not start empty-handed," Hinojosa said. "Over the last twelve years, the Texas Democratic Party, in partnership with countless allies, has put Texas on the battleground map and has made significant progress toward electing Democrats at every single level. We have worked to modernize the party organization and make progress to turn our great state blue. We have expanded and upskilled our organizing, data, communications, voter protection, and digital infrastructure to better reach and support voters. This has led to significant and durable gains in our now-Democrat-led big urban counties and cities, as well as in the suburban outer rings—many of these leaders reflecting the African American, Asian, and Latino communities that had long gone underrepresented in our state. Texas is home to the second-largest collection of voting Democrats in the country. We need to continue the progress to reach the millions of eligible Texans who decided not to vote in the 2024 election, as well as millions of potential young voters as they age into the electorate every cycle."

Kamala Harris lost ground in major counties across the state. In North Texas, Harris under performed in Dallas County compared to Biden in 2020 and lost in Tarrant County, a county that Biden narrowly won in 2020.

Trump won in Collin and Denton counties again, but this time by a wider margin compared to 2020.

The same trend happened in Central Texas where Trump improved in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties. In 2020, Trump lost Williamson County by just over 1 percent. In 2024, he turned the county into a 3-point win.

In Southeast Texas, Trump came within five points of turning Harris County red for the first time since 2004.

Hinojosa said the party hopes to name its next chair in the spring.

"As for what’s next for our party, I will be working with the state Democratic executive committee to set up a robust selection process for our next Texas Democratic Party Chair," Hinojosa said. "Texas Democrats will have the ability to hear directly from these candidates and the state Democratic executive committee will work to make a selection this spring."

Hinojosa went on to thank volunteers and supporters of the party.

"I am grateful to the hundreds of professionals who have cut their teeth at the Texas Democratic Party now leading our movement at all levels, our dedicated elected Democratic leaders, the tens of thousands of volunteers and grassroots supporters who have poured their hearts into Democratic campaigns and progressive causes, and my dear family for their support and work to turn Texas blue. While I will no longer hold the title of chair, I will proudly wear that of Texas Democrat. I pledge that I will always do everything in my power to push toward progress and toward a Blue Texas."