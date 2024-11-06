2024 Presidential Election: How North Texas counties voted compared to past elections

The Brief Donald Trump won 56 percent of the vote in Texas, according to unofficial results from the AP. Dallas was the only of North Texas' 4 major counties to back Kamala Harris. Trump won Tarrant County by 5 percentage points after Joe Biden won the county in 2020.



Texas overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in his race for the White House against Kamala Harris.

Unofficial results from the Associated Press show that Trump earned 56 percent of the vote in the Lone Star State.

At the county level, things were a bit different in North Texas.

Here's a closer look at how the 2024 results compare to past elections.

Dallas County

Dallas County was one of the strongest in the state for Vice President Harris.

She earned more than 60 percent of the vote in Dallas County.

That total was behind the 65 percent earned by President Joe Biden in 2020.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton performed slightly better, earning 60.75 percent of the vote.

The last time Dallas County voted for a Republican in a presidential election was George W. Bush in 2004.

Tarrant County

Many people were watching Tarrant County to see what would happen.

In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly won the county that had been a longtime stronghold for Republicans.

In 2024, the fast-growing county went back to red, with Donald Trump winning by five percentage points over Kamala Harris (51-46).

Collin County

Collin County has seen explosive growth in recent years.

Four Collin County cities were among the fastest-growing in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That growth has not changed the party preference of the county,

Collin County has been the most consistently Republican county of North Texas' four major counties in the last three decades.

In 2020, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 8 points in the county.

In 2024, Trump beat Harris by more than double digits.

Denton County

Denton County has been another consistently Republican county in recent presidential elections.

In 2024, Trump beat Harris by 13 points, according to unofficial results.

2020 was the tightest race in the last 30 years, with Donald Trump beating Joe Biden by less than 5 points.

For comparison, George W. Bush beat Al Gore in Denton County by 42 percent in 2004.

Republican presidential candidates have won Denton County every year since 1992.