2022 midterm election results: Key races for governor around the U.S.

Normally overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress, the state governor races in the 2022 midterm elections take on new importance in this year's midterm election.

Thirty-six of 50 states are electing a governor, and with hot issues like abortion rights, gun laws, and immigration policies at the forefront of voters’ minds, both parties are prepared to spend unprecedented amounts of money to win seats.

Those elected will be in power for the 2024 election when they could influence voting laws as well as certification of the outcome. And their powers over abortion rights increased greatly when the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving the question to states to decide.

"Governors' races matter more than ever," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, the group working to elect Democrats to lead states.

Governors "are often the last line of defense" on issues that have been turned over to states, including gun laws and voting rights in addition to abortion, Cooper noted.

Live results: Races for governor

Here’s a look at how some of the key races for governor are turning out. Click or tap for a detailed look at each state:

Arizona: Katie Hobbs (D) vs. Kari Lake (R)

Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor.

Hobbs has received death threats stemming from falsehoods over the 2020 election in Arizona, which she oversaw as secretary of state. She has since staked her campaign for governor largely on her staunch defense of the election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Lake walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Trump and his supporters. During a primary debate, Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign.

Recent polling shows Lake is leading Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion.

Florida: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Charlie Crist (D)

As Florida’s gubernatorial race entered its final days, education, immigration, property insurance, abortion, and the economy took center stage as Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

During a recent debate, DeSantis tried to make a referendum on his first-term performance, claiming victories on how he’s handled the economy, education, COVID-19, and, lately, the response to Hurricane Ian.

But during a back-and-forth during their only debate, Crist argued that DeSantis has emphasized divisive culture-war issues, used his position to remove political opponents from office, and focused on a potential 2024 White House run, while costs of living — from rent to insurance coverage — have gone up.

In recent polling, DeSantis held a 10-point lead over Crist.

Georgia: Brian Kemp (R) vs. Stacy Abrams (D)

In Georgia, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is facing Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state legislative leader who lost a close 2018 race to him. In the primary, Kemp easily defeated former Sen. David Perdue, who was endorsed by Trump.

During the campaign, the governor repeatedly mentioned record on Georgia's economic growth while stating Abrams is disqualified because she’s insufficiently supportive of police. Abrams has fired back, amplifying her long-running critique of Kemp’s refusal to expand the Medicaid health insurance program.

A recent InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Kemp had grown his lead to 52% over Abrams at 43%.

Also on the ballot is Libertarian Shane Hazel, who is polling at 1%. Another 4% of the likely voters either had no opinion or remained undecided.

"Interestingly, Kemp has a 65-33 advantage among white voters and is receiving nearly 20% of the African American vote. Hispanics and other races favor Kemp heavily. Independents favor Kemp by 14 points," InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery said.

Kansas: Laura Kelly (D) vs. Derek Schmidt (R)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is the only Democratic governor running for reelection in a state carried by Trump in 2020. The former legislator won office in 2018 against a fiery conservative after running as a moderate who promoted bipartisanship.

She now faces three-term state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who has repeatedly tried to tie her to Biden and criticized her as too liberal for the red state. Schmidt’s campaign has been hurt, however, by a third-party bid from a conservative state lawmaker.

During a debate at the Kansas State Fair this month, Schmidt portrayed Kelly’s position on abortion as too extreme, telling a crowd she supports abortion without restrictions.

Kansas has been the unlikely site of Democratic hopes in regard to abortion rights. In August, Kansas voters overwhelmingly defeated a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. Kelly opposed the measure, though she has tried to focus her campaign elsewhere.

Throughout nearly two decades in elective politics, Kelly has opposed nearly every restriction on abortion now in Kansas law. But asked about Schmidt’s characterization of her position on abortion, she said, "You know, I have never said that."

Kelly hasn’t emphasized abortion as an issue, though many Democrats think it would help her. Instead, she has been touting the state’s fiscal strength and her work to lure businesses and jobs.

Maine: Janet T. Mills (D) vs. Paul LePage (R)

In Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will compete with former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Mills, a former state attorney general and Maine’s first woman governor, is seeking a second term in one of a dozen competitive governor’s races nationwide. LePage wants a third term and a shot at becoming the state’s longest-serving governor.

Both accused the other of spreading misinformation and clashed over issues including pandemic policies, energy issues, school policies, jail staffing, and relations with Native Americans.

Campaign fundraising filings showed that Mills has continued to outraise and outspend LePage during the contentious race between the two old rivals.

While the Mills campaign said the fundraising totals show broad support for the governor, LePage’s campaign said the Republican is used to being outraised in statewide elections.

LePage was termed out of office in 2019. Under Maine law, a former governor can serve again as long as they never serve more than two consecutive terms.

Michigan: Gretchen Whitmer (D) vs. Tudor Dixon (R)

In Michigan, a swing state where Trump and his allies also tried unsuccessfully to overturn his 2020 loss, Trump-backed nominee Tudor Dixon won a chaotic GOP primary. Democrats have repeatedly criticized Dixon for her stance against abortion, including in cases of rape or incest. A measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution also will be on the November ballot, and Democrats are hoping it will help their candidates.

Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto insurance, the global pandemic that paralyzed the state's economy and threatened the public health of millions, and the subject of a kidnapping conspiracy by extremists.

She was also a major political figure during the 2020 election which saw the balance of political power shift in both the U.S. Senate and the White House.

Whitmer has maintained a sizable campaign chest, polls in recent weeks have shown the race tightening between her and Dixon.

Nevada: Steve Sisolak (D) vs. Joe Lombardo (R)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in office, and he’s facing off with the current sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo, who heads the largest police agency in Nevada, is running as a Republican on the ballot and hopes backing from Trump will bolster his efforts to unseat Sisolak.

Only five years ago, both Sisolak and Lombardo stood side-by-side in unity to raise millions of dollars for victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, which was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Both candidates say they want to improve education in a state consistently ranked at or near the bottom in funding and performance with high student-to-teacher ratios. Both say teachers should be paid more.

When it comes to abortion rights, Sisolak has been staunchly outspoken, advocating for a woman’s right to choose while Lombardo has walked a tightrope, saying he would govern through a "pro-life lens" but also said the issue has no place in politics.

Sisolak promised during his 2018 campaign — in the months after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds — to ban assault rifles, silencers, and "bump stock" adapters that allow for rapid fire.

As governor, he signed gun safety measures passed by the Democratic-led Legislature in 2019, including a "red flag" law letting people ask judges to order the temporary surrender of a firearm from a person deemed a threat to themselves or others. A federal ban on bump stocks remains in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to take up a challenge.

New Mexico: Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) vs. Mark Ronchetti (R) vs. Karen Bedonie (L)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has to ward off two contenders to keep her seat. The Democrat is facing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie.

Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to abortion procedures, also touching on her support for age-appropriate sex education linked to lower rates of teen pregnancies.

Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist, has voiced support for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions while advocating for a statewide referendum on whether to impose new restrictions.

Candidates have also delved into their approaches to taxes and spending, border security, and gun control.

Ronchetti outlined plans to align New Mexico border security priorities with the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona by deploying hundreds of National Guard soldiers and 150 state police agents to the U.S. border with Mexico to slow the trafficking of people and fentanyl.

Ronchetti also promised to roll back immigration "sanctuary" policies that limit the exchange of information about an individual’s immigration status between local law enforcement and U.S. immigration authorities.

Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is better equipped to provide investigative support for intercepting drugs and suggested Ronchetti’s plan might draw away state police from crime hot spots in Albuquerque.

On her website, Bedonie says she’s "pro" many things, including the chance at life, a legal and fair immigration process, and the wall — referring to border security.

New York: Kathy Hochul (D) vs Lee Zeldin (R)

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican from Long Island, are the major-party candidates.

A former lieutenant governor, Hochul became the state's first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal in August 2021, elevating her to the top spot. She is seeking election to the office in her own right.

A solidly "blue" state, New York hasn't had a Republican governor since George Pataki left office 16 years ago. Recent gubernatorial elections haven't been close.

Yet Zeldin, an Army reservist, is making the race interesting. The close ally of former President Donald Trump has been closing the polling gap in recent weeks.

Hochul and Zeldin faced off in their one and only televised debate on Tuesday.

Hochul's running mate is Lt. Gov. Anthony Delgado, a former congressman.

Zeldin's pick for lieutenant governor is Alison Esposito, who retired from the NYPD with the rank of deputy inspector this summer.

Oregon: Christine Drazan (R) vs. Tina Kotek (D) vs. Betsy Johnson (Unaffil.)

Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, Republican candidate Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are facing off hoping to take the spot of Oregon’s next governor.

And despite the state’s reputation of being a bastion of West Coast liberalism, an unusually competitive three-way contest could make for an unpredictable outcome.

Polls show Johnson with double-digit support, and Democrats have called her a spoiler who is taking votes from their nominee, Kotek — and could lead to a GOP victory. Her bid has been aided by GOP donor and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who donated at least $3.75 million to Johnson’s campaign before giving $1 million in recent weeks to Drazan.

Johnson is hoping to woo centrist Republican and Democratic voters and the biggest slice of Oregon’s electorate: the 1 million unaffiliated voters whose numbers slightly edge registered Democrats and are 40% greater than the number of registered Republicans.

Pennsylvania: Doug Mastriano (R) vs. Josh Shapiro (D)

Pennsylvania, a top presidential battleground, is another state where the GOP nominee could hurt Republicans’ chances in November.

GOP voters chose Doug Mastriano from a crowded field, picking a Trump-backed candidate who opposes abortion rights without exceptions, spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and organized bus trips to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day of the violent insurrection. He faces Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Both candidates appealed to the contrasting religious and ethnic demographics that have supported each side in recent campaigns such as the 2020 presidential election, when a majority of White Catholics and a large majority of White evangelical Christians voted Republican, while Democrats drew on strong support from Black Christians, Latino Catholics, Jews, Muslims and people of no religion.

In late September, Shapiro held a double-digit lead over Mastriano. In the latest poll, Shapiro came in at 49% to Mastriano’s 42%. Six percent of those polled say they remain undecided. Libertarian candidate Matt Hackenberg finished at 2%.

Texas: Greg Abbott (R) vs. Beto O'Rourke (D)

Once again, Democrat Beto O’Rourke is looking to unseat Greg Abbott for Texas governor in what is shaping up to be a competition of who can raise the most campaign funds.

O’Rourke outraised Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports.

They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.

Both candidates spent over $20 million and were well on their way to depleting their war chests by the end of October, with O’Rourke disclosing $4.3 million cash on hand and Abbott $3.7 million.

While O’Rourke continues to trail Abbott in polls, fundraising has been a decisive bright spot for his campaign. He has now outraised Abbott on campaign finance filings dating back to February and erased Abbott’s once-daunting cash-on-hand advantage.

Wisconsin: Tony Evers (D) vs. Tim Michels (R)

In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers warns voters that democracy is on the ballot this fall and notes he has vetoed more bills than any governor in modern state history, including measures that Republicans pushed to change how elections are conducted.

Evers faces businessman Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Trump. Michels has claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged — a lie Trump has pushed in an effort to overturn his loss to Biden. Michels also supports changes to voting and election laws in the state, which is a presidential battleground.

Statewide, Evers beat Walker in 2018 by 1.1%. In that election, 66% of Milwaukee County voted for Evers. Democrats did better in 2020 when 69% of Milwaukee County voted for Biden.

This year, polls show the economy and inflation are top issues.

The Associated Press, FOX 4 News, FOX 6 Now, FOX 29, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 10 Phoenix contributed to this report.