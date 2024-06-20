Trump's conviction made 62 percent of Texas Republicans more likely to vote for him, poll shows

A new poll shows that Republican candidates are in the lead in two of Texas' highest profile races this November.

The poll from the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows former president Donald Trump leading over President Joe Biden and Senator Ted Cruz leading over Congressman Colin Allred in the Lone Star State.

The poll asked registered Texas registered voters who they would vote for if the election were held today.

Presidential Poll - Texas

In a head-to-head match-up, Trump earned 46 percent of the vote compared to just 39 percent for Biden.

In a five-way race which included Robert Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein and Cornel West, Trump's earned 43 of the vote compared to Biden's 34 percent.

The prospective voters were interviewed from May 31 to June 9.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records on May 31.

The poll shows 75 percent of Republicans did not think the former president received a fair trial.

50 percent of Republicans said Trump's conviction made them "much more likely" to support him in the presidential election. 12 percent said it made it somewhat more likely that they would vote for him.

27 percent of respondents who identified as Independents said the conviction made it more likely that they would support Trump. 28 percent of Independents said it made it less likely that they would support him.

Senate Poll - Texas

The other major race in the 2024 general election for Texas voters is the U.S. Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred.

The poll shows Cruz receiving the support of 45 percent of voters compared to just 34 percent for Allred.

Allred, a Dallas Congressman and former NFL player, appears to be struggling to make an impression on Texas voters.

41 percent of respondents said they had no opinion (17%) or a neutral view (24%) about Allred.

Most Important Issues for Texans

The poll also asked registered voters about the issues that candidates should be talking about on the campaign trail.

Immigration and Border Security topped the list, followed by the economy, inflation and women's rights.