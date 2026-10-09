Abbott calls for elimination of screen time in Texas classrooms

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told supporters Friday that he wants to eliminate and reduce screen time in classrooms and return to face time with teachers instead of tablets. Abbott, who’s running for reelection, touted the "extraordinarily consequential" cellphone ban in schools that became law after the 2025 legislative session. Gina Hinojosa, Abbott’s Democratic opponent for governor, said he has been the one that has brought more technology into schools.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the elimination of screens in schools during an event in Dallas on Friday.

What they're saying:

Abbott was speaking to the Moms for Liberty when he touted an "extraordinarily consequential" law that came out of the 2025 legislative session that banned cellphones in classrooms.

"After it got implemented, administrators, teachers, parents and students all love it, because now we have restored that communication among kids in school," Abbott said.

The Republican seeking reelection for a third time and a historic fourth term said he wants to expand the technology ban during the next legislative session.

"We’re going to be eliminating and reducing screen time in classrooms for students, and getting back to true education," Abbott said.

Hinojosa blames Abbott for education failures

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Abbott’s Democratic opponent, said the governor is the one who has let technology take root in Texas schools to begin with.

Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa is running for governor in 2026. (FOX Local)

The other side:

"Abbott’s failed education record has been to gamify education, even appointing a tech entrepreneur to run his Education agency," Hinojosa said in a statement to FOX Local. "He has replaced hands-on learning with screen time in elementary school and is now ushering in AI schools in Houston ISD after taking over the school district and receiving $1.5 million from the founder of an AI schools franchise. Everything out of Abbott’s mouth this campaign is the opposite of what he does. Abbott lies, and Texans know it."

Tightening governor’s race

Dig deeper:

Recent polling has shown the Texas governor’s race is close, with both candidates inside the margin of error of most surveys.

A poll by YouGov that was fielded between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 showed Hinojosa leading Abbott by a point.

Early voting begins in Texas on Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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