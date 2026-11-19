Dallas Weather: Cold front to bring cooler temperatures to North Texas before Thanksgiving
DALLAS - North Texas is seeing mild conditions and patchy morning fog to wrap up the workweek, but a cold front this weekend will drop temperatures.
What we know:
Dense morning fog is possible Thursday and Friday morning, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front moves into western counties late Saturday afternoon, reaching the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Saturday night.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s on Sunday and drop further into the 50s for daytime highs during Thanksgiving week.
DFW 7-Day Forecast
Morning Temperatures
By the numbers:
Morning temperatures ranged from the low to mid-40s in Denton, McKinney and Greenville to the lower and mid-50s in Fort Worth, Dallas, Hillsborough, Corsicana and Athens.
Visibility remains mostly clear, though some low clouds caused briefly poor visibility in Sulphur Springs.
The upper-level system driving the cold front is currently bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California, but most of its energy will stay north of the local area.
Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.