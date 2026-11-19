The Brief A cold front will arrive in North Texas on Saturday night, bringing a drop in temperatures and a slight chance of showers. Morning temperatures ranged from the low to mid-40s in Denton, McKinney and Greenville to the lower and mid-50s in Fort Worth, Dallas, Hillsborough, Corsicana and Athens. Visibility remains mostly clear, though some low clouds caused briefly poor visibility in Sulphur Springs.



North Texas is seeing mild conditions and patchy morning fog to wrap up the workweek, but a cold front this weekend will drop temperatures.

What we know:

Dense morning fog is possible Thursday and Friday morning, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front moves into western counties late Saturday afternoon, reaching the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Saturday night.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s on Sunday and drop further into the 50s for daytime highs during Thanksgiving week.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Morning Temperatures

By the numbers:

Morning temperatures ranged from the low to mid-40s in Denton, McKinney and Greenville to the lower and mid-50s in Fort Worth, Dallas, Hillsborough, Corsicana and Athens.

Visibility remains mostly clear, though some low clouds caused briefly poor visibility in Sulphur Springs.

The upper-level system driving the cold front is currently bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California, but most of its energy will stay north of the local area.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth