Marian Brown re-elected as Dallas County sheriff, fends off challenge from predecessor

Marian Brown will continue serving as Dallas County sheriff despite an attempt by her predecessor, Lupez Valdez, to reclaim her spot.

Brown, the county’s first-ever African American sheriff, received 68% of the votes while Valdez, the county’s first female sheriff and first Hispanic sheriff, received 32% of the votes.

Brown has quickly risen in rank in her 36 years of law enforcement history. She first joined the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 as deputy chief of general services. She was third in command under then-Sheriff Valdez.

In 2017, when Valdez announced she was resigning to run for the governor’s office, Dallas County commissioners appointed Brown as interim sheriff.

At the time, Brown was endorsed by Valdez to be her successor.

"She’s accountable. She’s responsible. She’s professional. She’s diplomatic. I mean, that’s pretty close," Valdez said about Brown in a 2017 interview with FOX 4.

Brown was re-elected in 2018 and in 2020. She is one of only three female African American sheriffs in the country.

Brown is married to FOX 4 Reporter Shuan Rabb.

Since no Republicans are running for Dallas County sheriff, Brown is automatically re-elected.