Craig Goldman wins U.S. House District 12 Republican primary

State Rep. Craig Goldman has won the Republican primary for Texas' 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press has projected.

Goldman, who was backed by Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, former governor Rick Perry and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, beat out businessman John O'Shea to win the runoff. He is now the favorite to take over the seat that has been reliably Republican for decades.

With 56% of precincts reporting, Goldman's 10,861 votes nearly double O'Shea's 6,131 votes.

Congresswoman Kay Granger has represented the Tarrant County district since 1997. She announced that she would not seek re-election last year.

Goldman withstood the challenge from O'Shea, who received the backing of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Goldman was one of the members of the Texas House who voted to impeach Paxton.

O'Shea ran a campaign that was highly critical of Granger, questioning if she was truly a Republican.

Goldman has served District 97 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2012.

For the last two legislative sessions, he has led the Texas House Energy Resources Committee.

Goldman will take on his Democratic opponent Trey Hunt in the general election on November 5.