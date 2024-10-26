Expand / Collapse search

Democratic PAC spending $5 million on Allred ads in race against Ted Cruz

By
Published  October 26, 2024 9:54pm CDT
More money is coming into the high-dollar race between Dallas Congressman Colin Allred and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Democratic Senate Majority PAC says it is spending $5 million on ads for Allred.

The ad campaign will be focused on abortion, which has been a key issue for Allred's campaign. Allred joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally around reproductive rights in Houston on Friday.

Democrats view Texas as a chance to flip a Republican seat as they try to maintain their slim control of the Senate. Several Democrats are running in states favored to go for Republican nominee Donald Trump next month.

Polls have consistently shown Cruz in the lead of Texas' Senate race, but, depending on the poll, margins have narrowed.

Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994 and there has not been a Democrat representing Texas in the Senate since 1993.

The ads began to run in major media markets in the state on Friday.

Early voting in Texas ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.