Brandon Gill, son-in-law of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, wins U.S. House District 26

The Brief Brandon Gill wins in Texas' 26th Congressional District Gill, 30, is best known for helping his father-in-law Dinesh D'Souza market the election conspiracy documentary "2000 Mules." Gill will replace U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess who chose not to seek reelection.



Republican Brandon Gill won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, holding the seat for the GOP. The former Wall Street executive won a district that stretches from the suburbs north of Dallas to the Oklahoma border.

The seat opened up with Rep. Michael Burgess' retirement. Gill is the son-in-law of right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza and worked on producing and marketing D'Souza's "2,000 Mules," a widely debunked film that falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Gill has launched a news site called DC Enquirer that supports Donald Trump and says he will be Trump's biggest congressional advocate. The Associated Press declared Gill the winner at 8:25 p.m. EST.



Brandon Gill

Gill was backed by former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz during a crowded primary contest where he defeated 10 others vying for the nomination.

Burgess has held the seat in Texas' 26th Congressional District since 2003, but chose not to seek reelection.

The seat represents parts of Denton County, Cooke County and Wise County.

