Dallas weather: Freeze Warning kicks off week before spring temps arrive

The Brief A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday morning for parts of North Texas, with widespread frost expected due to clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching 70s by Tuesday and low 80s by midweek. Sunny, dry, and typical spring weather is expected through the weekend.



After a week of wild weather, North Texas is in for a much calmer stretch, with sunny skies, warming temperatures, and typical spring conditions ahead.

Monday Forecast: Early Frost and Freezing Temps

Skies cleared overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s across much of the Metroplex. With light winds and cold ground-level air, frost is likely in many areas.

By late morning and into the afternoon, conditions will warm under sunny skies. Light winds and dry air will help push highs into the 60s—slightly below average for early April.

Thanks to clear skies and calm conditions, we’re expecting one more chilly morning before a gradual warmup continues through the week. Outlying areas and regions east of Dallas-Fort Worth may still see another round of frost.

Freeze Warning

A freeze warning is in place for areas west of the Metroplex. Within the core of the DFW area, a frost advisory has been issued.

Tuesday Forecast: Classic Spring Weather

Tuesday will be sunny with light south winds and highs in the mid-70s—right in line with normal April temperatures.

Wednesday Forecast: Windy and Warmer

Wednesday brings a return to warmer weather, with gusty south winds pushing temperatures into the 80s. It’ll feel more like May, with no rain in sight and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday’s highs will hover near 80, and the warming trend continues into the weekend. Expect dry, quiet weather and highs in the 80s through Sunday.

Enjoy the peace and quiet while it lasts!