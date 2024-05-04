Tarrant County city reports voting machine issues

Voters in the Tarrant County city of Bedford experienced some issues at the polls on Saturday.

The city reported issues with some of the voting machines at the Pat May Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The city told voters on social media that they can vote at any Tarrant County polling location before polls close at 7 p.m.

The Pat May Center is still open for voting, according to the city, but they asked people to be patient.

TARRANT COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS

In the municipal election, Bedford voters are choosing a Mayor and Places 1 and 2 on the City Council. They are also voting on seven proposed amendments to the City Charter.