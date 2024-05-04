Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County city reports voting machine issues

By
Published  May 4, 2024 3:21pm CDT
Bedford
FOX 4

BEDFORD, Texas - Voters in the Tarrant County city of Bedford experienced some issues at the polls on Saturday.

The city reported issues with some of the voting machines at the Pat May Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Related

Today is election day. Here's what is on the ballot in North Texas
article

Today is election day. Here's what is on the ballot in North Texas

Municipal elections are being held on Saturday in cities across the state and there are several races we are watching.

The city told voters on social media that they can vote at any Tarrant County polling location before polls close at 7 p.m.

The Pat May Center is still open for voting, according to the city, but they asked people to be patient.

TARRANT COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS

In the municipal election, Bedford voters are choosing a Mayor and Places 1 and 2 on the City Council. They are also voting on seven proposed amendments to the City Charter.