Daniel Perry trial: Gov. Abbott issues full pardon, restoration of civil rights

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a full pardon for U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry, who was convicted last year of murder for shooting and killing a Black Lives Matter protestor in downtown Austin.

This comes right after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a full pardon for Perry following a unanimous vote.

"The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship," said Abbott in a statement. "Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial. Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation."

Read the full proclamation here.

Perry was convicted of murder in April 2023 in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protestor and Air Force veteran Garrett Foster. He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Perry's attorney filed a motion for a retrial in April 2023, alleging in court documents that key evidence was kept from jurors and jury misconduct. That motion was rejected in May 2023.

Shortly after his conviction but before his sentencing, Abbott called on the board to review Perry's case so he could approve it.

The Board says its members "delved into the intricacies of Perry's case" and conducted a "meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case".

After examining the information, the Board voted unanimously on May 16 to recommend a full pardon and restoration of firearm rights for Sgt. Perry. That recommendation has since been conveyed to Gov. Abbott.