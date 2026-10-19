2026 Midterm Election: Key races in North Texas and sample ballots

The Brief Early voting for the midterm elections in Texas begins today on Monday, October 19. Election day in Texas is Tuesday, November 3. Here are some key races and sample ballots for the North Texas region.



Before you head to the polls for the Texas midterms, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Key Statewide Races in Texas

U.S. Senate

The state's most high profile race involves Ken Paxton (R) and James Talarico (D), who are vying for a spot in the U.S. Senate.

Paxton, who has served as Texas Attorney General since 2014, unseated sitting Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Talarico, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, has served in the Texas House since 2018, and defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary.

Texas Governor

Incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is seeking his fourth term in the role. Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D) looks to unseat him.

Abbott has served as Texas governor since 2015. Hinojosa has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2017.

Texas Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick (R) is seeking a fourth term as Lt. Governor, and will face Vikki Goodwin (D) in the general election.

During the lead up to the midterm elections, Patrick took down political attack ads depicting Goodwin, who filed a criminal complaint saying the ads violated state deepfake laws.

Attorney General

Either Mayes Middleton (R) or Nathan Johnson (D) will replace Ken Paxton as Texas attorney general this November.

Middleton beat U.S. Rep. Chip Roy in the Republican primary runoff in May to advance to the general election. Johnson defeated Joe Jaworski in the Democratic primary runoff.

Both candidates are members of the Texas State Senate, with Middleton representing District 11 and Johnson representing District 16.

Railroad Commissioner

Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French (R) narrowly won the Republican primary runoff in May for the party's Texas Railroad Commissioner nomination, and will face Texas state Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D) in the general election.

French came under fire in September for comments about the ethnicity of the University of Texas' student section following the Longhorns' win over Ohio State.

Agriculture Commissioner

Nate Sheets (R), a U.S. Navy veteran and businessman, and Clayton Tucker (D), a rancher and businessman from Killeen, are vying for the Texas Agriculture Commissioner position.

Comptroller

Don Huffines (R) assumed office as Texas Comptroller on Aug. 1 when Kelly Hancock, the candidate Huffines handily defeated in the March primary, left office.

Huffines faces Sarah Eckhardt (D), a Texas state senator and former Travis County judge, in the general election to hold the position on a full-time basis.

Texas State Capitol

Key Races in North Texas

U.S. House District 5

Representing parts of Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson and Anderson counties, the U.S. House District 5 race sees incumbent Lance Gooden (R) and challenger Chelsey Hockett (D) competing for the seat.

Gooden has held the seat since 2017. Hockett's website says she's not a career politician, and she's running for Congress "because working families deserve someone in Washington who's actually living their reality."

U.S. House District 6

Incumbent Jake Ellzey (R), who has held the U.S. House District 6 seat since 2021, is running against Danny Minton (D) to hold his seat.

U.S. House District 6 covers all of Ellis and Navarro counties, as well as parts of Tarrant, Johnson and Freestone counties.

U.S. House District 24

Beth Van Duyne (R), the incumbent congresswoman from U.S. House District 24 and former mayor of Irving, is challenged by Kevin Burge (D) for the seat, which covers portions of Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Burge served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 2003 to 2011, and won the Democratic primary runoff for the district in May.

U.S. House District 25

District 25 includes parts of Tarrant, Palo Pinto, Erath, Parker, Hood, and Johnson counties.

Dione Sims (D), the granddaughter of Juneteenth activist Opal Lee, is running against incumbent Roger Williams (R), who has held his seat since 2013.

U.S. House District 30

Representing both Dallas and Tarrant counties, District 30 was held by Jasmine Crockett prior to her Senate run.

Now, the seat will be won by either Frederick Haynes (D), the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church and activist, or Everett Jackson (R), a community owner and small business owner.

U.S. House District 33

Former U.S. Rep. Collin Allred (D) is seeking to return to the House of Representatives, now in District 33, after previously serving in District 32.

Allred defeated incumbent Julie Johnson in the Democratic primary runoff, and will face Patrick Gillespie (R), a conservative aerospace technical writer, in November.

Texas Senate District 9

Taylor Rehmet (D) gained national attention when he won a special election in February to fill the seat after Kelly Hancock was named Comptroller. November puts him and Leah Wambsganss (R) against each other once again as the Democrats look to hold a flipped seat they won by 14,000 votes in January.

Texas Senate District 22

This Texas Senate seat was formerly represented by Brian Birdwell (R) before he assumed a role with the Department of Defense earlier in 2026.

Now, David Cook (R) and Amy Martinez-Salas (D) are running to replace him in a district that represents Erath, Hood, Somervell, Hill, and Ellis counties.

Cook has held the Texas Senate seat for District 96 since 2020.

Texas House District 108

Morgan Meyer (R) has held his seat in District 108 since 2015. He's running against Allison Mitchell (D) to hold the seat that covers northern parts of Dallas County.

Texas House District 112

District 112, which covers Dallas, Collin, Denton, Kaufman and Rockwall counties, has been held by Angie Chen Button (R) since 2009.

Zach Herbert (D), a U.S. Marines Corps veteran, is running against her in the general election.

Tarrant County Judge

Tim O'Hare (R) is running for re-election as Tarrant County Judge. He will face Alisa Simmons (D), a current Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 2, in the general election.

O'Hare voted in favor of reducing the number of polling sites in Tarrant County during a recent Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting in September. Simmons voted against the change, which passed 3-2 down party lines.

Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2

With Simmons running for County Judge, one of Jared Williams (D) or Tony Tinderholt (R) will replace her as Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

Tinderholt has been a Texas State Rep. since 2015 in District 94. Williams is a previous Fort Worth City Councilmember.

City Bonds

Dallas Proposition A

Prop A in Dallas is a $443 million safety package that would fund a new Dallas police academy, and would move the city's 911 call center out of Dallas City Hall.

Proponents say the new police academy is much needed. Opponents think the language in the bond is too vague, and could allow the city to abandon Dallas City Hall.

Dallas County Proposition A

Separate from Proposition A above, this Dallas County Proposition A would approve a property tax increase generating roughly $103 million annually for homelessness services.

Supporters say funds will expand services to help 4,500 households, while critics cite a lack of clear performance oversight and cost controls.

Plano Proposition A

Proposition A in Plano would allow the city to add a venue tax to things like hotels, car rentals, and more. Those funds would be used to help fund a new Dallas Stars arena at The Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

Some residents oppose the move, saying Plano residents would feel the effects of the venue tax more than city leaders think.

North Texas Sample Ballots

FILE - Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote, as well as sample ballots.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

2026 Texas Election Guide

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov. To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.

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