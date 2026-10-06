Plano residents meet in opposition of new Dallas Stars arena project

The Brief Plano residents will vote on Proposition A in November. If approved, the city could use a venue tax to help fund the construction of a new Dallas Stars arena in the city. STOP The Stars Arena PAC, a group of Plano residents who oppose using city funds for the arena, held a community meeting on Tuesday to explain their opposition. The city says Prop A would only apply to Plano residents if they use the services the venue tax would apply to, like car rentals and hotels.



Plano residents who oppose a new Dallas Stars arena being built in their city met to discuss their concerns on Tuesday, while the city and the team continue to dispute their concerns over property tax hikes.

Proposition A

What we know:

Plano voters are gearing up to vote on a potential venue tax that would help fund a new Dallas Stars arena and entertainment district at the current Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

Known as Proposition A on this November's ballot, the city could increase taxes on car rentals, hotel rooms, arena parking, tickets, and venues in Plano if Prop A is approved.

City leaders have stated Prop A would generate $700 to $900 million in revenue. The city would cap its contributions to the new Stars arena at $700m, with the Stars covering any extra costs.

STOP The Stars Arena PAC meeting

Local perspective:

Plano residents who oppose the new arena have formed a group called STOP The Stars Arena PAC. On Tuesday night, leaders of the PAC met at Lord of Life Lutheran Church to discuss their opposition.

Flyers with the title "Plano Arena: Who Pays, Who Profits?" were placed on every seat at the event.

Speakers expressed concerns about Proposition A and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone the city has already approved. Residents say they're concerned about potential property tax increases as more improvements are made to the arena site.

"One of the things that we’re hoping to get across to everyone is there’s a lot of unanswered questions. The city hasn’t built a financing plan, they haven’t built a tax revenue plan, we don’t even have a site plan, so they can’t create the traffic study. There’s some very basic things that are missing, but we’re rushing to a vote on November 3rd," Bob Healey, who is on the board of the STOP The Stars Arena PAC, said.

The other side:

The City of Plano provided the following statement to FOX 4 on Proposition A:

Proposition A allows Plano voters to decide whether the City may use venue taxes as part of a funding plan for a proposed multipurpose arena at The Shops at Willow Bend. Venue taxes are tied to transactions, not where people live. That means only people who participate in activities listed on the ballot would pay the tax. The City of Plano is committed to keeping residents updated. Important documents, city studies and frequently asked questions can be found online at Plano.gov/WillowBendDistrict.

The Dallas Stars released the following statement to FOX 4 on their support for Proposition A:

"The Dallas Stars’ move to Plano is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Stars, the City of Plano, and its residents. Voting yes for Proposition A is a vote to bring world-class hockey and significant economic opportunity to the community. During our time in Dallas, we’ve provided scholarships for youth hockey players, donated millions to local nonprofits, and invested in the health and education of children across the region. We are eager to invest in our new home and continue that legacy of giving back in Plano and throughout North Texas."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Stars arena renderings

In an interview with FOX 4, Dallas Stars President & CEO Brad Alberts disputed "false narratives" being spread about Prop A.

"There are no hidden costs to taxpayers. We are responsible for the operating costs," Alberts said, pointing out that the venue tax would mainly affect visitors and not Plano residents.

"We're excited to redevelop a dead mall space and really create a vibrant community for not only the city, but also really Collin County and the greater North Texas area," Alberts said.

What's next:

On Tuesday, October 13, the Willow Bend Redevelopment Advisory Committee will hold a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to answer questions submitted by the public about Proposition A.

Election day in Texas is scheduled for Nov. 3. According to the city's website, the outcome of the Prop A vote will not impact whether the new Stars arena project moves forward.