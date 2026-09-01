Tarrant County residents sound off on potential polling site reductions ahead of 2026 midterms

The Brief The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is once again considering a vote to reduce the total number of polling sites in the county ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Proponents of the move say it will save the county taxpayer money, while opponents say such a move would amount to voter suppression. Many residents spoke against the potential move during Tuesday's meeting, though a few residents spoke in favor of cutting polling sites.



Tarrant County residents again came out in droves to speak their minds about the county potentially closing almost 100 polling locations ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Tarrant County could cut voting sites

What we know:

If approved, Tarrant County would have 92 fewer voting sites for the 2026 midterm elections than it had during the 2022 midterm elections.

Among the voting sites that would be cut is a site on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington.

Proponents of the move, including Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare, say the county would save $1 million in taxpayer money. Low turnout at certain sites during the 2024 elections was also cited as a reason for the potential closure.

Critics of the proposed move say it amounts to voter suppression, with many of the locations that would be shuttered being located in areas where residents are mainly people of color.

Opponents also questioned the urgent need to save taxpayer money. Tarrant County is currently on record as having more than $80 million in reserves.

August 4 vote delayed

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The backstory:

The vote to close polling locations across Tarrant County was supposed to happen during an August 4 Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting.

However, during that August 4 meeting, heated debate broke out, resulting in multiple clearings of the room after a resident compared the plan to Texas becoming Russia, and after another resident called the vote "extremist (expletive)."

Multiple people were thrown out of the meeting during public comment. Former Texas State Rep. Lon Burnam was arrested after picking the microphone up during his time and charged with disruption of a meeting or procession.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to table the vote on cutting polling sites until September.

September 1 TCCC meeting

Local perspective:

Long lines were again seen outside of Tuesday's Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting.

Many of those who did speak during the meeting's public comment portion voiced their opposition to the planned cuts.

"Voting is a right, not a privelige," Jill Duramis, who opposes the move, said during the meeting. "Making citizens jump through hoops to vote is the kind of cowardice engaged in by people who don't think they can earn our votes."

Sept. 1 Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting

Critics pointed to families that have limited access or rely on public transportation as those who could completely lose access to their ability to vote if sites are cut.

"When people feel unheard, they don't simply disappear. They keep showing up, they keep speaking, and they keep demanding to be represented," Gwen Berude said. "So before you vote, ask yourselves, ‘Does this plan make it easier or harder for people you represent to cast their ballot?’ Vote accordingly."

Some speakers did voice approval for cutting the total number of polling locations.

"We have an equal number of voters in each precinct. We have an equal number of polling places in each precinct," TK Campbell said. "I don't know how that's not fair. Any claims of disenfranchisement ignore the old imbalances that were there, and the fact that every voter still has access."

What's next:

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting is still ongoing, so we'll bring you any updates on the vote when it occurs.

Elections on a statewide and national level are set to be held on Nov. 3.